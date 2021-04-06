Amazfit Bip U Pro smartwatch launched: Specifications, price

Amazfit has launched its latest smart wearable in the form of the Bip U Pro smartwatch, which will be available for Rs 4,999 on the company’s official website. The device will also be available on Amazon and comes in 3 colour variants- Black, Green and Pink. The smartwatch comes with GPS, support for Amazon Alexa, and includes more than 60 sport modes. Here is everything you should know about the latest smartwatch from Amazfit.

Specifications and Features

The smartwatch comes with a 1.43-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. Bip U Pro is 11.4mm thick and weighs 31g. The device is made of polycarbonate, while the strap is made of silicone.

The watch comes with a 230mAh battery which is said to last for up to 9 days on regular usage of the device. With heavy usage, the battery will last five days. The device packs an Acceleration sensor, Gyroscope sensor, BioTracker PPG 2, and Geomagnetic sensor. The smartwatch comes with 50 watch faces and also allows the users to select a picture of their choice if they wish to do so.

The Bip U also supports animated watch faces. The device comes with 60 sport modes and is said to track activities that include running, walking, cycling, and swimming among others.

The device is capable of measuring SpO2 (Blood oxygen) and PAI(Personal activity intelligence). The device packs features, that include heart rate tracking, stress monitoring, breathing training, menstrual tracking, and sedentary reminder. Users can control the music and camera on their phones by using the smartwatch. The smartwatch is said to be water-resistant up to 50 metres.

The watch supports both GPS+GLONASS and it comes with a microphone. It allows users to control the music on their phone and the phone camera as well. The watch will also alert users of incoming calls, text messages, app alerts, etc. It also support an automatic short message to be sent after a call is rejected.