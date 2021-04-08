Amazfit Bip, GTS, GTR, Verge, T-Rex series: Amazfit smartwatch lineup explained

Check out a detailed description of the many Amazfit Watches available in India to help you determine which one is for you. (Express Photo)

The wearable market is big in India right now, just as it is in many regions across the globe. Fitness bands and smartwatches have become popular accessories to smartwatches. Among the many brands of smartwatches available in India, a very popular one is Amazfit, which offers plenty of options starting for as low as Rs 2,499 and going higher up all the way to almost Rs 15,000.

However, with so many watches, some of which are separated by a difference of as low as Rs 500 or Rs 1000, making up your mind on a single watch can be a little tough. We have made a summarised list of all the Amazfit watches along with their prices and features to help you figure out which one you need.

The list starts with the most affordable variant and going up to the more expensive ones. We won’t be talking about basic smartwatch features like a heart-rate sensor, sleep monitoring, notifications for calls and messages and sport modes, which are common features for each variant.

Amazfit Neo (Rs 2,499)

Amazfit Neo is the most basic watch in the series. With a retro design and a monochrome display, you get an always-on display, 28-days battery life and 5 ATM water resistance. Besides the classic digital watch design and 4 buttons, there is no standout feature on this wearable. The budget price will make it attractive for many users.

Amazfit Bip S, Bip S Lite (Rs 2,999 – Rs 3,999)

Amazfit’s Bip S series club the basic functionality of the Neo with a dash of modern looks. The retro looks are gone and instead, you get a full touchscreen coloured dial with a single button on the right.

The Bip S and Bip S Lite are mostly identical from the looks, build to the feature. However, the only difference here is the Bip S features 10 sports modes, and an onboard GPS and compass, while the Bip S Lite features 8 sports modes with no compass and no onboard GPS support.

Amazfit Bip U, Bip U Pro (Rs 3,999 – Rs 4,999)

Amazfit Bip U series offers a slight bump in specifications over the Bip S series. Amazfit Bip U features a 1.43-inch HD colour screen, and ads a SpO2 sensor in addition to the heart-rate sensor. You also get over 60 sports modes with 5 atm water resistance. The watch also claims it can monitor your stress levels. It offers a battery life of up to 9 days on a single charge.

The recently launched Amazfit Bip U Pro features the same display and build from the Bip U, and also largely the same features. The main addition here is the presence of onboard GPS and Alexa support.

Amazfit T-Rex, T-Rex Pro (Rs 8,999 – Rs 12,999)

Amazfit T-Rex watches are rugged watches aimed at people who are into sports. The T-Rex series watches can hold their own under extreme temperatures, humidity, and shock, in addition to coming with 5/10 ATM water resistance.

The regular T-Rex features 5 ATM water resistance, 20-days battery life, 1.3-inch AMOLED display, and 14 sports modes. Meanwhile, the T-Rex Pro doubles the water resistance to 10 ATM and adds in a SpO2 sensor, ideal for checking your blood oxygen level when going on those mountain hikes. The Pro also gets a two-tone finish on the straps.

Amazfit GTS & GTR series (Rs 7,999 – Rs 12,999)

Amazfit GTS and GTR series are aimed at the more fashion-conscious crowd. The GTS series basically means a rectangular, coloured touch screen display, while the GTR represents a circular, coloured and touch screen display. The GTS series has multiple variants. You have the GTS, GTS 2, GTS 2 Mini and GTS 2e. Meanwhile, the GTR series also has multiple variants in the form of the GTR, GTR 2, GTR 2e.

The GTS gets a 1.65-inch rectangular AMOLED display with 341 PPI (pixels per inch) along with a plastic body, Corning Gorilla Glass, 5 ATM water resistance, and 14 hours of battery life. Meanwhile, the Amazfit GTR gets a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display with largely the same features.

The GTS 2 and GTR 2 watches offer the same features except for a newer heart-rate sensor and support for blood oxygen monitoring. There are two fewer sports modes here (12, instead of 14), but the rest of the feature-set remains the same. The 2 series watches also add Alexa support, onboard storage and a native music player.

Meanwhile, the e series watches (GTR 2e and GTS 2e) strip out some of the features to make the watches more affordable. The ‘e’ stands for essential. Hence, these watches do not get support for onboard storage and a native music player. The ‘e’ watches also get no speakers and no Wi-Fi. However, the watches look identical to the GTS 2 and GTR 2, including the replaceable straps.

GTS 2 Mini gets the same design and feature-set without the onboard storage and native music player. It also cuts down the Wi-Fi support and an Air Pressure sensor that can be found on the Amazfit GTS 2. The GTS 2 Mini also gets a smaller 1.55-inch screen.

Amazfit Pace (Rs 9,999)

The last watch on our list is the sports-oriented Amazfit Pace. The Pace features all the sports and tracking modes with onboard storage and a native music player. It also has a built-in GPS chip, a scratch-proof ceramic bezel, and supports continuous heart rate monitoring.

Amazfit Verge series (Rs 4,999 – Rs 7,999)

Amazfit Verge gets a 1.3-inch AMOLED display, 5 days of battery life, Alexa support, onboard storage and a native music player. It is also the only watch in the series to support native calling support directly from the watch. However, the Amazfit Verge is pretty old by today’s standards and still features Bluetooth 4.0 so you wouldn’t get the best connectivity out of it.

The Amazfit Verge Lite meanwhile is, as the name suggests, a toned-down version of the Verge and loses some key features that can be found on the Verge. These are native calling support, Wi-FI, NFC, Always-On display and Alexa support.