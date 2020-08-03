Amazon Prime Day 2020: 10 best product launches to watch out for

Sony ZV-1 camera, Honor 9A and Noise smartwatch (Source: Sony/Honor/Noise) Sony ZV-1 camera, Honor 9A and Noise smartwatch (Source: Sony/Honor/Noise)

Amazon Prime Day Sale starting August 6 will not only offer heavy discounts on existing popular smartphones like iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10 series, and others but also launch a few exciting products as well. Most of the launches include budget, mid-range smartphones, truly wireless (TWS) earbuds, Smart TVs, and smartwatches.

You may want to look at these new products before going for existing products on discounted products on sale days from August 6 to 7.

Samsung M31s

Launched in the last week of the previous month, Samsung M31s is an affordable addition to an already crowded Indian mid-range smartphone market. The device will go on sale during the Prime Days sale, with the base variant of the Samsung M31s with 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage will be available for Rs 19,499 whereas the 8GB+128GB version will be available for Rs 21,499. It comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 60Hz refresh rate. On the camera front, it has a 64MP primary camera, 5MP depth sensor, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP macro camera on the back whereas a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone’s major feature is its 6,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging and reverse charging as well. It has an Exynos 9611 processor and runs on Android 10.

(Image: Samsung) (Image: Samsung)

Redmi 9 Prime

Redmi 9 Prime is the company’s third smartphone in the Prime series after a long gap of four years. Redmi 9 Prime is expected to borrow a lot of specifications from the Redmi Note 9 or will just be a rebranded version of the global version of Redmi 9. One of the confirmed specifications is that it will have a Full HD+ display with a 2340x1080P resolution equivalent to 2.5 million pixels. It will also be splash-proof as one of the tweets suggested, will support fast charging and have a 3.5mm audio jack which is a rarity in smartphones launched these days.

(Image: Redmi) (Image: Redmi)

Honor 9A

Unveiled on July 31, Honor 9A is also a budget smartphone. It will be available for Rs 8,999 on Amazon Sale Days. It has a 6.3-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The Honor 9A sports a 5,000 mAh battery with a fingerprint reader on the back. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card slot. On the back, it has a triple camera setup with 13 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, it has an 8MP front snapper.

(Image: Honor) (Image: Honor)

ALSO READ | 6 Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones to watch out for ahead of sale

Sony Smart LED TVs

Sony is one of the best premium TV brands around. Under the X74H series, Sony will offer two screen sizes — 43 inches and 65 inches. The new X1 4K processor will enhance the picture clarity and colours on the 4K tremulous. The smart TV supports Android 9 and also promises improved sound with its bass-reflex speakers. The price of the new Bravia TVs starts at Rs 49,999.

ALSO READ | Amazon Prime Day 2020: Hold off on these products until August 6

Huami Amazfit Powerbuds

After launching a series of smartwatches and fitness trackers in India, Huami Amazfit is set to launch its first TWS earbuds. Priced at Rs 5,999, the Amazfit Powerbuds offer a unique feature in this segment. The Powerbuds will be able to monitor your heart rate during exercise with an in-ear PPG heart rate sensor. Amazfit promises premium sound with their Powerbuds. To appeal to the more fitness-friendly audience, there is a pair of detachable magnetic ear hook available to prevent the earbuds from falling off during exercise.

(Image: Amazfit India) (Image: Amazfit India)

Sony TWS headphones and Sony ZV-1 camera

Sony launched its WF-XB 700 earlier this year priced at Rs 9,900. Now, it is set to launch the WF-1000XM3 wireless noise-canceling earbuds. The TWS headphones boast of 32 hours of battery life without noise-cancellation and 24 hours with. They also have support for voice-assistant Alexa.

(Image: Sony/Amazon) (Image: Sony/Amazon)

Along with the earbuds, Sony will also launch its ZV-1 camera for vloggers and content creators. The lightweight camera can record video in 4K and the package includes and wireless shooting grip, windscreen for clear audio. The several modes include dynamic super slow motion, video eye autofocus, unique bokeh switch button, time-lapse, and others.

Sony ZV-1 camera for content creators (Sony/Amazon) Sony ZV-1 camera for content creators (Sony/Amazon)

Phillips earbuds and soundbars

The competition in the earbuds market in India will intensify as Phillips launches two earbuds and soundbars each on Amazon Prime Day. The two different models of earbuds will be available at Rs 3,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively whereas the two sounds bars will be priced at Rs 9,990 and Rs 16,990 respectively.

ALSO READ | Amazon Prime Day 2020: The best deals we’re expecting

Noise Colorfit NAV

Noise Colourfit NAV is the company’s first built-in GPS enabled smartwatch. It has a 1.4-inch LCD touchscreen display with 320 x 320 pixels resolution. It also comes with a 24 hours heart rate monitor, 10 sports mode, and IP68 water resistance. You can also send quick messages with the smartwatch. The Noise Colourfit NAV is priced at Rs 3,999 and will rival Amazfit’s recently launched Bip S Lite.

Noise Colourfit NAV (Source: Amazon/Noise) Noise Colourfit NAV (Source: Amazon/Noise)

Sennheiser Special Edition Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones

The Sennheiser HD 458 BT special edition headphones come with an over-the-head design, rotatable earcups and active noise cancellation. Sennheiser claims that the headphones will offer dynamic bass. The headphones have Bluetooth V5.0 technology and support for multiple audio codecs. The headphones can go up to 30 hours on a single charge, has a Type-C port for charging as well. The price of the HD 458 BT is yet to be revealed.

Hisense 4k Smart TV

Hisense is set to launch its 4K smart TV in India. The Chinese company is set to rival brands like Vu, OnePlus, TCL, Thomson, MI, and other brands with its TV range. The details of the smart TV is yet to be released. However, Hisense promises a five year warranty that will be applicable only during the inaugural four days. If you are looking for an Android smart TV, you may look at Hisense during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd