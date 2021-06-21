All of the new products from Sony, Lava and others on World Music Day 2021

As part of World Music Day, various companies are releasing audio based tech products to celebrate the event today. These include brand new Bluetooth speakers from Sony and U&i and a pair of TWS earbuds from Lava. Here is everything you need to know about the tech launches today.

Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass

Sony has launched its latest budget friendly Bluetooth speaker, the Sony SRS-XB13. The device comes with IP67 rating for improved water resistance. The company claims that the speaker can last for up to 16 hours on a single charge. The device also comes with the company’s Extra Bass technology. There is also Google Fast Pair support, and an inbuilt microphone that lets you use the speaker as a hands-free unit for calls. The speaker is available in six colour variants including Black, Light Blue, Pink, Powder Blue, Taupe, and Yellow. You can purchase the speaker at Rs 3,990 from Sony retail stores, http://www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and on Amazon and Flipkart.

Lava Probuds

Lava has announced its first-ever TWS earphones; Probuds to celebrate World Music Day today. The Lava Probuds are packed with 11.6mm audio drivers and the device is powered by the MediaTek Airoha chipset. The company says that the device can provide up to 25-hours of audio playback when used with the 500 mAh case. You can get your hands on the Lava Probuds TWS earbuds at Rs 2,199 in India starting June 24. The device will be available on the Lava e-store, Amazon, and Flipkart online stores from June 24. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) . The company has stated that few consumers will get a chance to grab the earbuds for just Rs 1 as part of an introductory offer. The device comes in a single black colour variant.

U&i CAN

U&i has launched their latest Bluetooth speaker; CAN in India. The device comes with 5W power output and packs a 400 mAh battery. The company says that the speaker can last for up to 6 hours on a single charge. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.0 technology. CAN is available in 3 colors including Red, Blue, and Black and can be purchased at at an introductory price of Rs 2,199 across leading retail stores and e-commerce platforms.