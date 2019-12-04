Alexa cuts the wire, meet the new Echo Input Portable

Powered by Alexa, Amazon’s Echo smart speakers can do a lot of things. But there was one thing they couldn’t do: cut the wires. Now, with the Echo Input Portable speakers, it is doing just that… go wireless.

The Echo Input Portable speakers announced by Amazon today for the India market will be powered by a 4,800mAh battery and hence be able to work without the power cable for up to 10 hours. This means you no long need to unplug the Echo device and plug it in another room to move around Alexa.

Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, said the Echo Input Portable was inspired by the learning that Indian users want the flexibility to have access to Alexa across their home. “You can unplug the device, walk to a different room, and still get uninterrupted music and access to Alexa services,” he said.

Though larger, because of the inbuilt battery, the Echo Input Portable is otherwise similar to the Echo Dot. It has four microphones to capture commands from across the room, and volume controls on the sides. There is an LED indicator to show the battery level on the device.

“Since then we started with three devices. Today we have about 12 devices. And our portfolio ranges from affordable options to premium options,” Gupta said, to reiterate the point that Amazon wanted to offer users choice.

The Echo Input Portable has a box price of Rs 5,999, but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 4,999. Pre-bookings start on December 4, and the first devices will ship later this month. The device is available only in India.