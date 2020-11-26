Akai launches Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs in India starting at Rs 14,999

Akai's 43-inch smart TV with FireTV OS is available in India (Image: Akai)

AKAI has launched smart TVs running on Fire TV OS in India today. The smart TVs from the Japanese brand will be available in four sizes – 32, 43, 50 and 55-inches. However, only the 43-inch Full HD variant is available on Amazon right now at the price of Rs 23,999. The 32-inch variant is priced at Rs 14,999, whereas prices of the 4K Ultra HD 50 and 55-inch variants have not been revealed yet.

The 43-inch variant comes sports a DLED panel with 1920×1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angle. In the sound department, it has 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround. It is powered by a quad-core processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

On the connectivity front, it has three HDMI ports, one USB port and an IR port. It has Chromecast built-in as well and supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi. Users can connect speakers with the help of an AUX wire.

The remote is similar to the one that comes with the Amazon Fire TV stick, but it has four dedicated buttons to open Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music and Apps+.

“We are excited to expand our Fire TV Edition TV range and bring more choice to customers,” said Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices, India. “The Fire Edition smart TVs by AKAI deliver excellent picture and sound quality and offer your favourite movies and TV shows, all in one place. With the Alexa Voice Remote, customers have a full range of capabilities on their fingertips- from easily launching their favourite shows to even setting the right lighting for the movie marathon through smart home control. . We can’t wait to hear what our customers have to say about this excellent TV available at an affordable price point.”

This is not the first TV brand to come run on Fire TV OS in India. Onida has a Fire TV edition too that comes in 32-inch and 43-inch screen sizes. AKAI’s new 32-inch and 43-inch TVs will go up against OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, TCL, Viu and others in this price segment.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd