Aiwa launches range of premium speakers in India starting at Rs 2,799

Aiwa has launched its new range of Hi-Fi speakers in India. The range includes the MI–X series and the SB-X series. The Japanese premium audio brand will bring the audiophile-grade speakers starting at Rs 2,799 and going up all the way to Rs 59,990. Here’s all you want to know about the new speakers.

Mi-X series

The high-end MI-X series comprises the MI-X450 Pro Enigma and MI-X150 Retro Plus X. The latter comes with high efficiency amplifiers – class H & AB and dual-link technology and a Retro design language. It features a Retro design and is priced at Rs 24,990.

The MI-X450 Pro Enigma is equipped with a triple driver setup, Bluetooth 5.0 and a frequency response of 50 Hz to 15 KHz. The speaker also features a custom engineered audio limiter which helps in delivering distortion free sound at the maximum volume. There are two wireless microphones for singing along, each with their own controls for Echo, Bass and Treble along with a recording function. The MI-X450 Pro Enigma is priced at Rs 59,990.

The Aiwa SB-X series come with a lot of features and are more affordable. (Image Source: Aiwa) The Aiwa SB-X series come with a lot of features and are more affordable. (Image Source: Aiwa)

SB-X series

The SB-X series features the SB-X350A, SB-X350J and SB-X30 speakers. The X350A is a sub-compact portable speaker with two opposite-facing bass radiators, 40 watts of power, Type-C charging and a USB input port along with an AUX input port too. The SB-X350 A has solid aluminium build with a high luxe finish. It is priced at Rs 19,990.

The X350J is a compact high-performance desk speaker with Qualcomm aptX HD support, an aluminium body, an AUX port, an LED battery display, Bluetooth 5.0 and two passive bass radiators. There are custom designed 40mm drivers along with a Type-C charging point that enables 3 hours of charging time and 5 hours of playback time. It is priced at Rs 17,990.

The budget X30 offers an IP67 water and dust resistant body with a steel carabiner buckle and a 1200mAh battery with a playback time of up to 15 hours. It also packs in a mic for taking phone calls. It is priced at Rs 2,799.

The various Aiwa MI-X and SB-X speakers are available to purchase from Reliance Digital Stores, Amazon and the brand’s key retail partners across India.