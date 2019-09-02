Airtel Xstream service, Airtel Xstream Stick and Xstream Box 4K announced: Price, features

Airtel has announced its ‘Xstream’ OTT digital content service along with a series of Xstream devices. Airtel’s Xstream Stick and the Xstream Box 4K will both cost Rs 3,999. Airtel is also giving its DTH customers, the chance to upgrade to the 4K tv box at a special price of Rs 2,249.

Airtel’s XStream service will have its own app and website. It will provide an entertainment catalogue, according to the company, and includes access to satellite TV channels, Live TV, movies in Hindi and English and as well as other regional content. Customers will be able to access all this content across their TV, smartphone or desktop as the service will be available on all three platforms.

Airtel says that anyone with an Airtel connection, be it postpaid, broadband, DTH or prepaid can access content for free on the Xstream service. There is also an Xstream Premium subscription, which will bring access to the entire catalogue of the latest TV shows, movies, videos, Live TV.

The premium service will be for Airtel prepaid users, who have bundled recharges including and above Rs 199 in value on their number. It will also be available for free to all Airtel postpaid, broadband or DTH users. So Airtel Xstream premium content will be available for most of the company’s customers be it whether they have just broadband or a postpaid connection.

“Today, we are announcing India’s first converged entertainment platform Airtel Xstream that brings together your favorite content including Live TV, video, music, news, and sports across an OTT smart stick, internet enabled set top box and handheld devices. Airtel Xstream will cater to needs of a new generation of consumers who are looking for seamless and converged entertainment across multiple screens at home and on the go,” Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel Xstream Stick: Price, features

This is an Android 8.0 based Over The Top (OTT) stick designed for a plug and play experience on any TV screen. It will come with a single subscription plan that provides access to all digital entertainment. Airtel’s content partners include ZEE5, Hooq, Hoi Choi, Eros Now, HungamaPlay, ShemarooMe, Ultra and Curiosity Stream and Wynk Music’s library.

The Xstream stick will also provide access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other Google Playstore applications. It has a built-in Chromecast, 1.6 Ghz processor and the stick remote comes with a voice-enabled search feature powered by Google Assistant. The stick also has Bluetooth 4.2. It is priced at Rs 3,999.

Airtel Thanks Platinum and Gold customers will get complimentary access to the content subscription plan on the Xstream Stick. All other customers get free access to the content for the first 30 days and will need to subscribe to a Rs 999 annual plan. The teleco has partnered with Flipkart for the Xstrean Stick for online sales. It will also be sold in Airtel retail stores, airtel.in, and Croma and Vijay Sales.

Airtel Xstream Box: Price, features

The Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid box is powered by Android 9.0 and combines satellite TV and OTT content. It will turn any regular TV into a smart TV. The Xstream Box comes comes preinstalled with Airtel Xstream app, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Airtel Store.

This one also has a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and built-in Chromecast. It also has a universal remote that features Google Assistant-based voice search and hot keys for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. This box is also priced at Rs 3,999 and comes with a complimentary one year subscription (worth Rs 999) to all Xstream app content. It also comes with one month subscription to a HD DTH pack.

All existing Airtel Digital TV customers can upgrade to the Xstream Box at a price of Rs 2,249. The Xstream Box will be sold on Flipkart, Amazon, airtel.in, Croma and Vijay Sales.