Airtel reduces prices of its SD and HD set-top boxes, now start at Rs 1,100

Airtel is now offering its ‘Airtel Digital TV’ SD set-top box at Rs 1,100 and its HD set-top box at Rs 1,300. This follows the recent price cut Tata Sky made to its set-top boxes in India.

Earlier the company sold its HD set-top box at Rs 1,800 and its SD set-top box at Rs 1,600. In comparison, Tata Sky recently announced that its SD set-top box will be priced at Rs 1,399 and the HD set-top box will be priced at Rs 1,499.

The website does not mention if the subscribers will have to pay any installation or handling charges over the MRP of the boxes or not.

Apart from lowering the price of its set-top boxes, Airtel has also introduced its Android powered streaming stick and box under its Xstream label. These Android based devices turn a user’s normal TV into a smart TV by adding an interface and helping it to connect to the internet.

Airtel’s Xstream Stick and the Xstream Box 4K will both cost Rs 3,999. The Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid box is powered by Android 9.0 and combines satellite TV and OTT content. Whereas, the Xstream Stick is an Android 8.0 based Over The Top (OTT) stick designed for a plug and play experience on any TV screen.

Airtel Thanks Platinum and Gold customers will get complimentary access to the company’s own Xstream video streaming service. All other customers will get free access to the content for the first 30 days and after that will be required to pay Rs 999 per year to subscribe to the service.