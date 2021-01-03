Some AirPods Max users complain of a condensation issue inside earcups

Apple’s AirPods Max headphones have been making headlines for their expensive price tag ever since they made their debut last month. But now, few users have reported a condensation issue inside the earcups. As per the complaints, water droplets inside the earcups have caused problems like ear-detection. The users even claimed that they were not in humid environments or used the AirPods Max while working out.

One of the AirPods Max users, Donald Filimon wrote on Twitter: “So, uhh… my AirPods Max form condensation after extended use. They’ve never been used in any humid environment. The water gets inside the drivers and has caused ear detection problems. I’ve been wearing them inside sitting at a desk mainly, nothing crazy. Super concerning issue.”

Another Twiter user, Calvin reported similar issues and gave out details of the usage before problems started to appear. He wrote, “Had exactly the same issue [sic], with a light walk (40mn) and then again while watching a movie (1h30). Decided to return them after seeing that the water was also getting inside the driver and that the ring was getting red (or maybe I was overthinking it). Anyway too worrisome for me”.

The simple explanation for this problem can be that its metal design is adjacent to the warmer air inside the earcups. However, the main concern is how it will affect the longevity of the device. Apple also offers detachable earcups but if the water droplets cause hindrance with the driver, the issue is expected to be highlighted by more users in the future.

Apple has not acknowledged the issue yet. The Cupertino-giant has already claimed that AirPods Max is not built for workout sessions as they are not sweat and water-resistant. The headphones come in the luxury category and hence the hefty price tag.