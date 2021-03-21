AirPods 3: Everything we know about Apple’s next-gen truly wireless earbuds

The AirPods 3 is expected to feature silicone ear tips like the AirPods Pro. (Express Photo)

Apple is expected to launch the rumoured AirPods 3 later this year to succeed the AirPods 2. Various leaks have already given us hints of potential AirPods 3 features. Photo leaks have already started pouring and revealing what the upcoming pair of earbuds could look like.

However, here’s what we can expect from the Apple AirPods 3 ahead of the launch.

Price, features and sound quality

The AirPods 3 are expected to pack newer hardware compared to its predecessor and new features as well. Unsurprisingly, the earbuds will be expected to be priced higher than the AirPods 2, which already cost Rs 14,900 in India.

However, the AirPods 3 cannot go up too high in price to avoid competing with the AirPods Pro at Rs 23,876. Expect the pricing of the new earbuds to be in between these two numbers.

The AirPods 3 leaked images show shorter stems and replaceable ear tips on the buds. (Image: 52Audio) The AirPods 3 leaked images show shorter stems and replaceable ear tips on the buds. (Image: 52Audio)

Coming to the design of the new earbuds, Apple is expected to maintain the stem-styled earbud design but rumours have suggested that the stems could be shorter in length this time. Replaceable tips, which were earlier only seen on the AirPods Pro, are expected to be seen here as well.

Features like ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) is still not confirmed. However, the ear tips being silicone tips should offer better noise isolation than the plastic style earbuds.

Apple’s AirPods 3 is expected to sound better than the AirPods 2, which did not massively improve over the first-gen AirPods. While we cannot say more on the AirPods 3 sound quality yet, the silicone tips design is expected to have a big effect on improving the sound.

The Apple AirPods 3 is expected to feature the same fast-charging setup of the AirPods 2. We still don’t know if we will have two options for charging, with a wired charging and a wireless charging-enabled case.