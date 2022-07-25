Ahead of Galaxy Watch 5 launch, Samsung is selling Watch 4 for just Rs 12,940 in India

July 25, 2022 2:59:43 pm
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now available on Samsung’s website starting at Rs 12,940 for the 44mm Bluetooth model. When it launched in the country in 2021, this variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 was priced at Rs 26,999. This means that you will save over Rs 10,000 if you buy the watch when compared to its price at launch.
The Galaxy Watch 4 is powered by the Exynos W920 chipset, which according to Samsung’s claims, offers up to 20 per cent better CPU performance and ten times better graphics performance than the chipset found in its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 3.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm model) features a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED display with a 450×450 resolution, covered by Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+. It comes with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It runs Google’s Wear OS 3 out-of-the-box as it replaced Samsung’s Tizen platform that the Watch 3 came with.
Even though the 44mm Bluetooth model of the Galaxy Watch 4 is being offered at such a deep discount, all the other variants including the classic and LTE versions, are being offered at their launch prices on Samsung’s website. If you are planning on getting yourself or someone else a Samsung Galaxy Watch, this could be an opportunity that you shouldn’t miss. But do keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 5 could be launching soon.
Samsung recently confirmed that its Unpacked event will be happening on August 3, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Watch 5. It is also rumoured that Samsung could launch a “Pro” version of its Galaxy Watch with a larger display and battery than the standard models, as well as a titanium case and a more rugged design.
