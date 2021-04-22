Apple could launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with new XDR displays later this year

After the debut of the iPad Pro, it appears that the company will launch two MacBooks with XDR displays later this year. According to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Apple is planning to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the second half of 2021 which will come with mini-LED displays. The notebooks are rumored to be powered by an Apple silicon chip and come in a new design with the return of an SD card slot and HDMI port.

The Cupertino tech giant recently announced the launch of a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro which features a Liquid Retina XDR display that uses mini-LED backlighting to achieve up to 1,000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The display is packed with over 10,000 mini‑LEDs which are grouped into more than 2,500 local dimming zones, which offer an improved 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

Apple has termed the mini-LED display used in these iPads as Extreme Dynamic Range displays(XDR). It is speculated that we might see this technology on other Apple devices this year, in addition to the iPad Pro. The iPad Pro is powered by the M1 chipset which is said to be 50 percent faster than the last iPad Pro and the GPU is claimed to be 40 percent faster. The iPad Pro can be coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 2TB internal storage, which again is expected to be twice as fast as before.

Rumor has it that Apple is expected to equip the upcoming MacBook notebooks with an improved iteration of its M1 chip. If reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo are to be believed, the Touch Bar will be replaced with physical function keys, and we may get to see the return of the MagSafe magnetic power cable.

The company has released four updated Mac models with Apple silicon, including the iMac, 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, as of now. Apple has stated previously that it plans to transition away from Intel processors by around WWDC 2022.