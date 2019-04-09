ACT Stream TV 4K streaming box launched in India, rivals Amazon Fire TV stick

ACT Fibernet has launched a new Android-powered 4K streaming box, dubbed ACT Stream TV 4K in India. It is priced at Rs 4,499 and will be made available to customers starting this May. The company also stated it will be making special plans available for customers to choose from, post commercial launch.

Advertising

The company said it will provide select 5,000 customers with a complementary ACT StreamTV 4K box. In addition, customers will get a bundle of other exclusive offers, which include discounted video on demand apps, extended trial periods on content apps, free access to pay-per-view content and more.

ACT Stream TV 4K box is Dolby Passthrough ready, which means users can experience their favourite content in the best audio quality on Dolby Passthrough enabled TVs.

The box also comes with the company’s Catch up TV feature, which allows users to watch their favourite TV shows, matches and highlights for up to 24 hours.

Advertising

Also Read: ACT Fibernet bundles free Amazon Fire TV Stick, Alexa Voice Remote with select plans

The streaming box, according to the company, will allow users to stream content from multiple OTT apps available on Google’s Play Store, including Netflix, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Hooq, Zee5, YouTube, Sun NxT and more. Customers will also be able to subscribe to premium content from ACT Fibernet’s OTT streaming partners and pay for their subscription directly as part of their monthly bill.

ACT Stream TV 4K box is powered by Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and comes with voice search powered by the Google Assistant, to control it. Consumers can also connect external hard disks, USB, joysticks and an external camera to expand the usability of the device.