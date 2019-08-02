ACT Fibernet launches new ACT Stream TV 4K box powered by Android TV

ACT Fibernet has launched its new ACT Stream TV 4K box in India. It will initially be made available in select cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. The box is priced at Rs 4,499 and is currently being made available to customers at a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 on select plans as a launch offer.

The company is also providing users with complimentary access to premium Live TV channels until December 31, along with a month of Zee5 subscription and two months of HOOQ subscription. Interested subscribers can purchase the box via the company’s official website or call up customer care.

ACT Stream TV 4K box will only be made available to customers on select plans. In Delhi, customers with ACT Platinum Promo and ACT Diamond plans can get the box. Subscribers residing in Bengaluru with ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Incredible and ACT Giga plans can get the device. Hyderabad subscribers with an A-Max 1050, A-Max 1299, A-Max 1999 and ACT Giga plans are eligible to get the device. Lastly, users residing in Chennai with ACT Blast Promo, ACT Storm, ACT Lightning, ACT Thunder, ACT Incredible and ACT Giga plans can avail the device.

The device is powered by Android TV and runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It also supports voice search with the bundled remote. It can run apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5 and more, which can be downloaded from the Play Store.

Along with the ACT Stream TV 4K box customers also get the single click subscription feature. With this feature, users can subscribe to any OTT streaming partner like Netflix and HOOQ and can then pay for the subscription directly as part of their monthly bill.

Users can also connect external devices like a hard disk, USB, joystick and more to the box, which will help them in increasing the functionality of it.