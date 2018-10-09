Acer Predator Orion 9000, 5000 with Intel’s 9th gen processors announced

Both the Acer Predator Orion 9000 and 5000 come with the company’s own IceTunnel 2.0 technology to keep cool during intense gaming sessions.

Acer today showcased the new Predator Orion 9000 and Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktops, both of which will be powered by the recently launched 9th generation Intel Core i processors. Additionally, the new gaming PCs will come with up to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU.

The company states that these new desktops will help gamers achieve “a leap in performance for smooth, seamless gameplay — even while streaming and recording.”

The company has also said that they will soon bring another variant of the new Predator Orion 9000 with support for the new Intel Core X series of processors. However, it is unknown, if the users will have to change the processors, or if the company will provide them inbuilt.

Acer Predator Orion 9000 comes in a black and silver chassis with a few see-through panels and customisable ARGB lighting. It is powered by up to Intel Core i9-9900K processor and is paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPUs.

The device supports 8K UHD graphics output and comes with the company’s own IceTunnel 2.0 technology to keep the device cool even during intense gaming sessions.

Also Read: Acer launches Nitro 5 budget Gaming Laptop starting at Rs 65,999 in India

Coming to the Acer Predator Orion 5000, it is powered by up to Intel Core i9-9900K processor paired with up to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 GPU. Similar to Predator Orion 9000, the 5000 also comes in a similar black and silver chassis with a few see-through panels and customisable ARGB lighting. The Predator Orion 5000 also comes with the company’s IceTunnel 2.0 technology, which expels the heat through different heat pipes diverging the system into separate thermal zones to keep cool.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd