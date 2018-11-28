Acer OJO 500 Windows Mixed Reality headset launched at Rs 39,999

Acer has launched a new Windows Mixed Reality VR headset, dubbed Acer OJO 500 in India. It is priced at Rs 39,999 and will start shipping from February 2019. The headset comes with a detachable design, software-assisted interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment, and built-in sound pipe technology.

The key feature of Acer OJO 500 is its detachable design which allows users to take apart the lens and head strap for cleaning and storage. It also comes with an interpupillary distance wheel linked with its companion smartphone app, which will measure the gap between a user’s eye’s pupil and display. This will provide consumers with sharper and clearer images and videos.

Acer OJO 500 sports two 2.89-inch LCD displays with a 100 degrees field of view and a resolution of 2880×1440 pixels. Both the displays have a refresh rate of up to 90Hz each. The sound pipe design allows the device to direct the sound from the built-in speakers towards the user’s ears. This according to the company will allow the user to be aware of his surroundings while at the same time enjoying an immersive experience.

Acer OJO 500 runs Windows Mixed Reality platform, which allows it to access over 2,500 games and applications from the Microsoft and Steam VR stores. Consumers can also connect the device to a Windows Mixed Reality-ready PC via an HMDI 2.0 connector. The device also comes with two Bluetooth enabled motion controllers, which let users interact with digital objects in mixed reality.