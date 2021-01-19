Acer launches new range of TWS earphones in India: Price, specifications

The new earphones from Asus are designed to offer prolonged use and come with IPX4 water resistance

Acer has launched its new range of true wireless earphones in India. The new earphones from Asus are said to be designed to offer prolonged use and come with IPX4 water resistance and various other convenience features for the user.

The headsets pack features like fast charging, long battery life, high standby time, easy connectivity, and also offer noise cancellation. The earphones come with touch/tap control that allows the user to access the voice assistant with one tap, for a hands-free experience.

Acer Gateway True Wireless earbuds (GAHR012)

The Gateway premium true wireless earbuds come with a vinyl finish in a stick form factor. The earphones come with fast pairing and instantly connect to mobile , tablet or PC when the case is opened. The current battery display shows the battery state of the earbuds as well as the case. The earphones are said to charge in 1.5 hours and the battery life is said to last for upto 24 hours. The Gateway True Wireless earbuds (GAHR012) are priced at Rs 4,499 and are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Acer True Wireless earbuds (GAHR010) and (GAHR 011)

These earbuds come with an in-ear design in a classy black finish. The charging case is facilitated with a translucent cover, which offers easy access to the LED digital display.

When connected via Bluetooth to the phone, the battery percentage of the headset is visible on the top right corner of the phone for added ease of use. The GAHR 010 model comes with a type-C Port for charging and the GAHR 011 model comes with USB Type C + USB Type A charging options. Both the Acer earbuds are said to fully charge in 1.5 hours, and offer a battery backup of 24 hours. The headset comes with Touch/Tap Control for music, calls as well as voice assistance apps.

The Acer True Wireless Audio earbuds (GAHR 010) and (GAHR 011) are priced at Rs 2,999 and can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart and Acer online store.