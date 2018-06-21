Jabra Elite headphone series launched in India; prices start at Rs 4299

Jabra Elite 65e, Elite 45e, Elite 25e, Elite 65t, and Elite Active 65t headphones have been launched in India. Jabra Elite 65e, Elite 45e, Elite 25e, Elite 65t, and Elite Active 65t headphones have been launched in India.

Jabra has launched a new range of headphones under its Elite series in India, which the company claims will offer superior music experience. The lineup includes the Elite 65e, Elite 45e, Elite 25e, Elite 65t, and Elite Active 65t. All five headphones are compatible with popular voice-assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Jabra Elite series is available through Amazon India, Croma, and Jabra authorised retailers.

Jabra Elite 65e

Jabra Elite 65e, a pair of neckband-style wireless headphones promises to bring active noise cancellation and are also boasting high-quality voice calls thanks to its built-in three microphone array. Jabra claims these headphones will last up to 8 hours when using Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) solution, and up to 13 hours when ANC turned off. The headphones also feature IP54 certification, meaning they will be both water and dust resistant. Jabra Elite 65e can be paired with your device over a Bluetooth 5.0 connection. The Elite 65e will be made available in the market from June 22 at a price of Rs 16,999.

Jabra Elite 45e

Jabra Elite 45e is a pair of wireless earbuds with support for all major voice-assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant. The Elite 45e has the neckband design that connects two earbuds. Battery life is claimed to last up to eight hours on a single charge. The headset is rated IP54 certified and comes with a two-year international warranty against water and dust. Plus, a built-in microphone ensures that the voice quality is clear. The headset is priced at Rs 7,499 and will be made available in Titanium Black or Copper Black.

Jabra Elite Active 65t

Jabra Elite Active 65t is the top-of-the-line headset with true wireless capabilities. It rivals Apple AirPods and SoundSport Free. Like other headsets in the Elite series, the Elite Active 65t will support Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. The headset’s battery will last up to 5 hours on a single charge, plus there’s a charging case that will double the battery life. Jabra Elite Active 65t headset is IP56 ready which stands for sweat, water, and dust certification. Jabra is promising two years of warranty on the Elite Active 65t. Also, the Elite Active 65t buds have an extra accelerometer, which will sync activities back to the app. Jabra Elite Active 65t will cost Rs 14,999 and comes in Copper Blue colour option.

Jabra Elite 65t

Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are designed to provide the best voice and music experience. This is Jabra’s third-generation true wireless earbuds. They’re built-in to support Amazon’s Alexa, along with Apple’s Siri and Google Assistant. Battery life will last up to 15 hours with an included cradle. The Elite 65t earbuds will cost Rs 13,499 and comes in Titanium Black, Cooper Black and Gold Beige colour option.

Jabra Elite 25e

The Elite 25e is a pair of neckband-style earbuds with best-in-class battery for wireless music and calls. Battery life clocks in at 18 hours. They have a one-touch button to access Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Jabra Elite 25e will cost Rs 4,299 and comes in Black or Silver colour option.

