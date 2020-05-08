5 secret Apple Pencil (1st gen) tricks every iPad user should know

Just got an Apple Pencil? Try these and tricks that’ll help you make the most out of your Apple Pencil. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Just got an Apple Pencil? Try these and tricks that’ll help you make the most out of your Apple Pencil. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

If there is one Apple device that is hugely underrated, it has to be the Apple Pencil, especially the first-generation model. I am not a professional artist, or someone who likes to draw sketches in my free time. Still, I use the Apple Pencil almost daily to take handwritten notes, markup a document or PDF and edit photos on my iPad. One important reason why I am drawn to the Apple Pencil is that whenever I am working on a story idea, I take out the Pencil and quickly sketch it out. This helps me a lot in developing the story. I do this regularly now.

But many Apple Pencil users may not be familiar with these tips and tricks.

Instant Notes

One of the features of the Apple Pencil I personally like the most is Instant Notes. Just by tapping the lock screen with the Apple Pencil’s tip, you can instantly open up the Notes app on your iPad — without having to unlock your device. The feature is enabled by default, but can always disable it by going to Settings > Notes > Access Notes From Lock Screen.

Sign documents using Apple Pencil

In my profession, we get access to products early on, away ahead of the official announcement. Brands and PR agencies ask us to sign NDA documents to maintain confidentiality. In those situations, I use my Apple Pencil to digitally sign a document. All I need is to open a PDF attached to the mail. Tap it to preview the document and scroll down to where you need to sign. Then choose the Markup icon in the top-right of the document preview. Tap the + icon in the bottom-right and choose Signature. To add a signature, choose Add or Remove Signature and sign the screen. No hassles of finding a pen and taking a print-out to sign a document.

Check your Apple Pencil’s battery

The Apple Pencil is a great tool, but it doesn’t have battery indicators. Thankfully, there is a way to check how much battery life you have on the Apple Pencil. On your iPad, you can add a battery widget to show the battery percentage of the Apple Pencil. Just make sure the Apple Pencil is connected to the iPad.

Charge Apple Pencil using the Lightning adapter

When Apple launched the first-generation Apple Pencil alongside the iPad Pro in 2015, the company was heavily criticised for the way the stylus had to be charged. To charge your first-generation Apple Pencil, remove the cap from the end of the Pencil, which reveals the lightning port. Then insert the Pencil into the Lightning port of your iPad. Yes, this isn’t a really convenient way to charge the Pencil. But not many are aware that the Apple Pencil can be charged using the Lightning adapter that comes inside the box. Just remove the cap from the back of your Apple Pencil. Now, insert your Apple Pencil’s Lightning connector into the Lightning adapter. Plug the Lightning adapter into your Lightning cable.

Trace through paper

This is pretty wild. You can actually draw or write on a piece of paper using your Apple Pencil….what? Well, the answer is yes. All you need to place a piece of paper on top of the iPad and trace over it with the Apple Pencil. The best part is that this will work with any regular piece of paper placed on the iPad’s screen.

Accessories for your Apple Pencil (1st gen)

If you have the Apple Pencil (1st gen), I would encourage you to check out some accessories for the stylus. I know it’s an additional expense but once you start using the Apple Pencil, you probably want a case or sleeve. These are my pics.

Hamee Leather Pencil Case Holder: If you want to keep your Apple Pencil safe, consider a leather-clad Pencil holder by Hamee. The case has a flap opening and closure so as to keep your Apple Pencil safe when placed in the case. It costs just Rs 249, and can be purchased from Amazon India.

Moko Apple Pencil Holder with a built-in clip: This case from MoKo transforms the Apple Pencil into a standard pen. Not only does it look stylish but it also makes the Apple Pencil super functional. So, now it is easy to clip the Apple Pencil into your shirt pocket. However, you have to pay Rs 1,556 to get your hands on Moto’s Apple Pencil holder.

