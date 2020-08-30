These are the best 32-inch Smart TVs to buy in India

Budget-friendly 32-inch Smart TVs

Of late, there are plenty of new brands entering the affordable Smart TV segment. A large number of 32-inch Smart TVs are available which are different from one another in terms of build quality, operating system, sound output, and others.

If you are looking for a budget smart TV for your living room or bedroom under Rs 15,000, here are a few of the best options available.

LG HD Ready Smart LED TV

LG is one of the leading brands in the TV market. LG’s entry-level budget 32-inch smart TV costs Rs 14,999. The 2020 edition of the TV runs on WebOS which includes all the major OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and others. It has a 50Hz refresh rate and Active HDR. For connectivity, it has two HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, gaming console, and others. It also has one USB port to plug in your hard drive or pen drive. You can easily connect the TV to your Wi-Fi. On the sound front, it has two down-firing speakers with 10W output, DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Audio.

Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

Samsung’s 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart TV is priced competitively against the LG as it is currently available for Rs 14,999. It runs on Samsung’s own Tizen operating system which not only runs OTT apps but offers screen-mirroring, allows you to connect your personal computer, and capable of sharing your live cast as well. It has a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR 10. It has two HDMI ports and one USB port. It also has 20W speaker output and Dolby Digital Plus surround sound.

OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1

OnePlus entered the affordable TV segment in July 2020 with its Y series and is priced at Rs 12,999. The OnePlus 32Y1 is loaded with features and looks elegant as well with 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It runs on Android TV 9 OS, has an in-built Chromecast, and works with Alexa as well. The display has a 60Hz refresh rate, noise reduction, colour space mapping, dynamic contrast, anti-aliasing, DCI-P3 93% colour gamut and Gamma Engine. It also has two HDMI ports and two USB ports. The remote has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, and Google Assistant. In the sound department, it has 20W box speakers and Dolby Audio.

Vu HD Ready UltraAndroid LED TV 32GA

Vu has been a popular brand in the affordable segment. Its UltraAndroid 32GA LED Smart TV is currently available for Rs 12,499. Vu offers an A+ grade LED high brightness panel with adaptive brightness, MPEG noise reduction, PC and game mode. It runs on Official Android Pie 9.0 and has Chromecast built-in. Like few others on the list, it has two HDMI ports and two USB ports. The sound output is 20W with Dolby Audio and DTS Studio surround sound. The TV remote is not as sleek as the OnePlus’ but it has dedicated buttons for Google Play, Netflix, Youtube and Amazon Prime Video.

Mi TV 4A PRO HD Ready Android LED TV

Xiaomi entered the affordable TV segment in 2020. The Mi TV 4A Pro currently costs Rs 12,999. The display has a 60Hz refresh rate with vivid picture engine. It runs on PatchWall OS on top of Android TV 9.0. It has a data saver mode too. Unlike others on the list, it has three HDMI ports instead of two along with two USB ports. The Mi TV 4A Pro also has a 20W sound output with Dolby Plus DTS HD. The remote has a minimalistic design as well. It has two keys dedicated to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and one for Google Assistant.

