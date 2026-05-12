2026 handheld guide: Top 6 devices for Android and PC gaming

Portable gaming devices are no longer limited to traditional consoles, with several brands now offering Android and Windows-based handhelds designed for retro gaming, cloud streaming and PC titles. Over the past few years, the handheld gaming segment has expanded beyond companies such as Nintendo and Valve, as newer manufacturers focus on combining smartphone-grade processors and larger batteries into compact gaming devices.

Many of these handhelds are also designed to support multiple use cases beyond gaming, including media streaming, Android applications and online multiplayer connectivity. At the same time, features such as active cooling systems, OLED displays and cloud gaming support are becoming increasingly common across premium portable gaming devices. From retro emulation-focused systems to handhelds capable of running PC and AAA titles, here are some gaming consoles worth considering in 2026.

Retroid Pocket 5

The Retroid Pocket 5 is a portable Android gaming handheld aimed at users looking for a compact device for retro gaming, emulation and Android titles. It features a 5.5-inch touchscreen display and is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. The handheld runs on Android 13 and includes 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, alongside wireless connectivity support for online gaming.

Additionally, the device weighs 558g, making it compact for portable gaming. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and uses an active-cooling system intended to maintain stable performance during longer gaming sessions. The device is currently priced at Rs 46,910.

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AYANEO Pocket 2

The AYANEO Pocket 2 is an Android gaming handheld designed for high-end mobile gaming. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 gaming platform, paired with up to 16 GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage, while running Android 13. The device features a 6-inch borderless display alongside a Hall sensing joystick aimed at improving control precision.

Furthermore, the handheld includes an active air cooling system designed to maintain consistent gaming performance during extended sessions. AYANEO claims the device uses a large-area heat dissipation structure alongside a 6000mAh battery for longer gameplay. The handheld is currently priced at Rs 97,206.

AYN Odin 2 Portal Pro

The AYN Odin 2 Portal Pro is designed for high-performance gaming, emulation and cloud streaming. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with the Adreno 740 GPU, the handheld includes 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It features a 7-inch OLED touchscreen display while running Android 13 with access to the Google Play Store ecosystem for Android games and applications.

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In addition, the device includes an 8000mAh battery alongside an active cooling system intended for extended gaming sessions. It also features an ergonomic design with Xbox-style controls and curved gaming glass construction aimed at improving comfort during prolonged gameplay. The device is currently priced at Rs 79,723 on Desertcart.

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally

The ASUS ROG Xbox Ally is a Windows-based gaming handheld designed for portable PC gaming. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z2 A processor with Radeon graphics, the device includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It features a 7-inch full-HD touchscreen display and runs Windows 11 Home, while supporting Xbox Game Pass, Steam, Epic Games and other PC gaming platforms through Xbox Game Bar integration.

Moreover, the handheld includes a 60Wh battery, Hall Effect analog triggers and Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers. ASUS has also equipped the device with an AI noise-cancelling microphone system, built-in grip buttons and a fingerprint sensor. The handheld weighs 670g and is currently priced at Rs 59,990.

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MANGMI Pocket Max

The MANGMI Pocket Max is positioned as a handheld gaming console for users looking for both retro gaming and cloud-based AAA gaming in a portable form factor. The device features a 7-inch OLED display and runs on Android 13, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset. In addition, the console includes 128GB storage, RGB-enabled full-size joysticks and a 6-axis motion sensor.

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The console also focuses on extended gaming sessions through its 8000mAh battery while supporting cloud game streaming capabilities. Users can access gaming applications and services available through the Android ecosystem, making the device suitable for both casual and enthusiast gamers. The handheld is currently listed at Rs 61,436 on Desertcart.

Anbernic RG557

The Anbernic RG557 is a handheld gaming console designed for retro gaming, Android gaming and multimedia entertainment on the go. The device features a 5.48-inch AMOLED display and runs on Android 14 powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 processor. In addition, the console comes preloaded with 4,423 games, while the company claims support for more than 20 gaming formats. The handheld also features RGB joystick lighting and wireless multiplayer support.

Apart from gaming, the RG557 is positioned as a multi-purpose entertainment device capable of handling media streaming, music playback and social applications through the Android ecosystem. Moreover, the console includes a 5500mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to eight hours of gameplay on a single charge. The device is currently priced at Rs 51,761.

However, availability for some of these handheld gaming consoles may vary across platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, where certain models are often listed as out of stock or unavailable. In such cases, users may also find these devices through alternative online retailers and import marketplaces that specialise in gaming hardware and retro handheld consoles.

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(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)