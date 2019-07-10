1More launches Dual Driver BT ANC earphones in India: Price, specifications

1More has launched its 1More Dual Driver Bluetooth (BT) Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earphones in India at a price of Rs 14,999. However, the company said that the latest wireless earphones will be available at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale which will be held during July 15-16.

The Dual Driver BT ANC earphones come with a patented sandwich driver structure, wherein the titanium composite diaphragm produces clarity in the midrange and bass. The titanium layer produces for treble and the dual PET layers make deep punchy bass. The earphones come with Bluetooth 4.2 and have a range of up to 30 feet. It also features an active noise cancellation feature.

The device comes with a flexible neckband design with silicon cover and a Type-C port for charging and wired connectivity. The company claims that the 1More Dual Driver BT ANC earphones can last up to seven hours on a single charge, while fast charging the device for 10 minutes can provide three hours of power while charging the earphones completely to 100 per cent can take one hour.

The earphones come with Multi-Functional Controller, wherein if the user switches Phase 1 noise reduction reduces the product’s power consumption while turning on Phase 2 noise reduction ensures quiet listening experience within a noisy environment. It also includes Incisive Noise Cancellation (INC) feature which allows the important sounds while blocking the annoying noise.

1More said that it collaborated with Grammy Award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi for tuning the 1More Dual Driver BT ANC earphones.