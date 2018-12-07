1MORE launches a new dual dynamic driver earphones in India at Rs 2,999

1MORE has introduced a Dual–Dynamic driver earphones in India at Rs 2,999. It comes with one year warranty and is available via Paytm Mall and the company’s official website. The device will go on sale starting December 15.

It will also be made available in the offline market through leading stores across India. The device is currently available for pre-ordering on Paytm Mall at Rs 2,749 with an additional cashback of 15 per cent.

1MORE will be making the earphones available to consumers in two colour options – Midnight Black and Rose Pink. The company has partnered with a Grammy Award Winning producer, mixer, and sound engineer Luca Bignardi for final tuning of the earphones.

These earphones have a power rating of 5mW and sensitivity of 98dB. The cable length spans 1.25 meters and the cable is made out of enamelled copper wire.

The earphones come with a dual dynamic driver consisting of a titanium diaphragm and a graphene diaphragm paired with two layers of PET. According to the company, this will help the headphones deliver superior sonic detail with sizzling highs, clear mids, and deep bass. 1MORE Dual-Dynamic earphones have a 32 ohms low impedance along with a frequency range of 20-20,000 Hz.

It comes with an integrated in-line remote control, which has a three-button control for volume controls, answering or rejecting calls and controlling music. The company claims to have integrated an superior MEMS microphone into the device for clear communication, without any background noise.