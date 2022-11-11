scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

FTX to file for US bankruptcy protection, CEO Bankman-Fried resigns

The announcements, made on the company's Twitter handle, come days after larger rival Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition and left it scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals.

FTX | BinanceBinance and FTX logos are seen in this illustration taken, November 8, 2022. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo)

FTX will initiate bankruptcy proceedings in the United States while its Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried resigned, the embattled cryptocurrency exchange said on Friday, triggering what could be one of the biggest meltdowns in the industry.

The announcements, made on the company’s Twitter handle, come days after larger rival Binance walked away from a proposed acquisition and left it scrambling to raise about $9.4 billion from investors and rivals.

Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research is also part of the bankruptcy protection, the company said. Sources have said that it was partly behind FTX’s problems and reportedly owes FTX roughly $10 billion.

FTX’s collapse marks a stunning reversal of fortunes for the company and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who until recently was hailed as a “white knight” and drew comparisons to billionaire Warren Buffett.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...Premium
UPSC Key- November 11, 2022: Why you should read ‘Battle of Koregaon Bhim...
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...Premium
Shankersinh Vaghela: ‘There is nothing free. What is this 300 units...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?

It also raises questions about the future of smaller firms like BlockFi and bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, which had signed rescue packages with FTX after the spectacular crash of TerraUSD in May pushed many companies to the brink of collapse.

FTX was seeking a lifeline after a liquidity crunch due to customers withdrawing funds at a frenetic pace. It also fans concerns about the future of the crypto industry, which faces an uphill task of regaining favor among retail investors.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 08:46:48 pm
Next Story

Mumbai doctor falls for fraud message, loses Rs 2.24 lakh

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement