Four Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks you might have missed out

In the last few years, the gaming industry has grown multifold and changed drastically. Earlier, gamers used to buy games individually. But this was not viable for many in the long run. This is where gaming subscription services like Xbox Game Pass come in.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass gives gamers access to the latest and best titles without having to purchase them individually. Apart from access to games, Xbox Game Pass also offers several other benefits. Here are some lesser-known perks Microsoft’s gaming subscription service has to offer.

Access to the latest and upcoming games

With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft offers day-one access to the latest titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks and other game developers and titles like Redfall, Starfield, Minecraft Legends, GRID Legends, Atomic Heart and Forza Motorsport.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also play games available on EA Play across the cloud, consoles and PC. In December last year, the tech giant entered a partnership with Riot Games, offering members exclusive content for popular games such as League of Legends, Valorant and others.

Support for Smart TVs

Microsoft has expanded support for its Xbox app on select Samsung Smart TVs which came out in 2021 or 2022. Players who have a Samsung Smart TV with support for the Xbox app can simply connect their Bluetooth controllers and play games on the TV directly from the app.

Free Apple TV Plus and Calm Premium subscription

If you want to take a break from gaming, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also offers a free three-month trial of Calm Premium and 50 per cent off on a first-year subscription. For the uninitiated, Calm is a popular meditation app which offers access to 300-plus sleep stories and helps you focus, relax or meditate.

With the Ultimate edition of the Game Pass, you also get three months of free access to Apple TV Plus and Apple Music. Just make sure you claim and activate your free trial before March 31, 2022.

Free DLCs and updates

Xbox Game Pass subscribers also get free updates and DLCs for games like Minecraft, MultiVersus, Apex Legends and more at no extra cost. These freebies also include exclusive cosmetics and consumables.