Flipkart’s smart assistant Saathi: How is this e-commerce voice assistant different?

Flipkart has introduced a ‘smart assistive interface’ feature called ‘Flipkart Saathi’ to help first-time e-commerce users use the platform. The Walmart-owned platform aims to humanise the shopping experience for such users by providing them audio-guided assistance in both English and Hindi, but it is quite different from Amazon’s Alexa.

With the new shopping assistant, Flipkart aims to target the customers in rural India as well as Tier II and III cities. The company said the smart assistive interface also aims to reduce consumers’ reliance on others to experience e-commerce.

Flipkart Saathi: How does it work

Flipkart Saathi mimics real-life shopping experience for customers who are comfortable being assisted by a salesperson. The shopping assistance uses text and audio-based instructions to help new users make their purchase over Flipkart’s e-commerce platform.

The assistant icon is available at the header of the app at almost every screen. It provides visual and voice guidance on what to do next when you tap on the icon starting from searching for a product or deal to checkout. However, you cannot talk to Flipkart Saathi and can only tap on the assistant icon for limited help.

Shopping on Amazon using Alexa

While Flipkart is providing shopping assistant to help buyers on its platform, Amazon’s AI assistant, Alexa has a different approach to help people shop online. An Alexa-powered smart speaker like Echo Dot allows users to order an e-commerce platform without actually visiting the website. You can tell Alexa to buy an item available at Amazon, which searches for the item on the website.

Based on the user’s purchase history, it quotes the product and quantity as well as the amount. You can confirm the order by using your voice only. You can also track the shipped order using Alexa as well as search for deals and discounts on Amazon. Notably, users need to have an Amazon Prime membership and an Amazon account.