Flipkart big saving days 2023: Top deals on Nothing Phone (1), Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, and more

Flipkart’s latest iteration of big saving days for 2023 starts today, where, the e-commerce platform will be offering deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops, electronic gadgets, and other accessories with a 10 per cent instant discount for ICICI and CITI bank card users.

Like most e-commerce sales, smartphones are the major attraction of Flipkart’s big saving days 2023 and here are the top five smartphone deals from Flipkart big saving days 2023 from brands like Nothing, Samsung, Poco, Motorola, and Infinix.

Nothing Phone (1) is now available for less than Rs 25,000 on Flipkart (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) Nothing Phone (1) is now available for less than Rs 25,000 on Flipkart (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

Nothing Phone (1)

Rs 25,999

You can now get the Nothing Phone (1) with features like a Glyph interface, glass sandwich design, wireless charging, and IP rating for just Rs 25,999. When you combine bank discounts, you can get a brand new Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for less than Rs 25,000 on Flipkart, which makes it a great deal for those who are looking for a unique looking smartphone with a premium design and clean software experience.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is now available for less than Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest 5G smartphone from Samsung (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G

Rs 12,499

If you are looking for a budget 5G smartphone from a well-known brand, then the Galaxy F23 5G is the device that you can consider, which is now heavily discounted and is available for just Rs 12,499 on Flipkart during the big saving days 2023. Besides 5G support, the device also offers technologies like a 50MP primary camera, an FHD+ resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto G32 ships with stock Moto G32 ships with stock Android UI and the phone also has a 5,000 mAh battery.

Moto g32

Rs 9,249

The Moto g32 features a 90Hz FHD+ display and the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. This smartphone has a 50MP primary camera, and the phone ships with Android 12 OS with no custom skin and bloatware the device will be updated to Android 13 OS. If you are looking for a budget smartphone with stock Android OS under Rs 10,000, then the Moto g32 is a good pick.

One of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country — the Poco M4 5G. One of the most affordable 5G smartphones in the country — the Poco M4 5G.

Poco M4 5G

Rs 10,249

The Poco M4 5G is currently one of the country’s most affordable 5G smartphones, and the Mediatek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the phone. The device comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ resolution display and the phone also has a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP macro lens. This device also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging, and the charger is included in the box. For less than Rs 11,000, this is a great deal for those who are looking for a 5G smartphone.

Infinix Hot 20 Play is a performance-oriented 5G smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery. Infinix Hot 20 Play is a performance-oriented 5G smartphone with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 20 Play

Rs 7,499

This device has a whopping 6,000 mAh battery. Not just that, the phone is powered by a fairly decent Mediatek Helio G37 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For a budget smartphone that costs less than Rs 8,000, the Infinix Hot 20 Play is a good-looking device and it also has a large 6.82-inch display, which makes it a great phone for content consumption and social media usage.