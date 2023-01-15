Five best mid-range gaming smartphones to buy under Rs 30,000 in 2023

With phones becoming more and more powerful, smartphone gaming has been picking up its phase. To cater to the same, brands like Asus and Lenovo have also launched dedicated gaming smartphones with features like capacitive trigger buttons, support for an external cooling solution, and more.

Similarly, there are also a few smartphones that aren’t marketed as gaming phones but can handle most modern titles with ease. Here are five such devices that are priced well under Rs 30,000 with gaming-centric capabilities.

Google Pixel 6a is powered by the Tensor processor (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express) Google Pixel 6a is powered by the Tensor processor (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express)

Google Pixel 6a

Rs 29,999

The Google Pixel 6a is based on the same Tensor processor that also powers the more expensive Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. While the phone might not have a higher refresh rate display, it still has a great 60Hz OLED panel and the Tensor processor can easily handle games like PUBG: New State and COD: Mobile without any issue. On top of that, this phone comes directly from Google with the latest Android OS.

OnePlus 10R comes with a 120Hz display (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ OnePlus 10R comes with a 120Hz display (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/ Indian Express

OnePlus 10R

Rs 29,999

Again, priced similarly to the Pixel 6a, the OnePlus 10R is also a great device for those who want a decent mid-range gaming phone. The device is powered by the Dimensity 8100 SoC, an upper mid-range processor and it also comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display. On top of that, it ships with OxygenOS 13 with gaming-centric optimisations.

This phone comes with a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 888 SoC. This phone comes with a 120Hz display and Snapdragon 888 SoC.

iQOO 9 SE

Rs 25,990

The iQOO 9 SE is based on the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC with support for 66W fast charging. The phone also has a 120Hz AMOLED display and the device has a dedicated intelligent display chip, which will further optimise the gaming experience by optimising the colour science and increasing FPS.

India’s most affordable Dimensity 8100 SoC powered smartphone (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express) India’s most affordable Dimensity 8100 SoC powered smartphone (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola / Indian Express)

Redmi K50i

Rs 20,999

The Redmi K50i might be the most affordable smartphone on this list and is based on the Mediatek Dimensity 8100 SoC just like the OnePlus 10R. On top of that, the phone also comes with a 144Hz IPS LCD panel, which enables a smooth gaming experience on titles that support a high frame rate. Besides, the custom MIUI skin also has a few software tricks which further enhance the gaming experience on the Redmi K50i.

Poco F4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Poco F4 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Poco F4 5G

Rs 25,999

The Poco F4 5G is also a good gaming-centric smartphone and is based on the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone also comes with faster UFS 3.1 storage of 128GB, offering plenty of internal storage to download heavy games. The Poco F4 5G also has an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution.