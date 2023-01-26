Fire Boltt Talk Ultra Bluetooth calling smartwatch launched for Rs 1,999

Fire Boltt continues to launch affordable smartwatches in the country, and the company has now introduced another cheap smartwatch with a circular touch display — the Fire Boltt Talk Ultra with a whopping 123 sports modes just a few days after launching an Apple Watch Ultra (Fire Boltt Gladiator) clone smartwatch. Here are the highlights from Fire Boltt’s latest circular smartwatch.

The Fire Boltt Talk Ultra comes with a 1.39-inch circular display and the watch is available in five colour options — Black, Blue, Red, Grey, Pink, and Teal. The smartwatch offers 123 sports modes, which include running jogging, cycling, and more. Similarly, the watch also offers technologies like a step counter, exercise duration timer, distance calculator, and heart rate monitor.

What sensors does the Fire Boltt Talk Ultra have?

The Fire Boltt Talk Ultra has an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, and light sensor. Similarly, there is also a SpO2 sensor for real-time blood oxygen level tracking. The watch is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Does Fire Boltt Talk Ultra supports Bluetooth calling?

Yes, Fire Boltt Ultra supports Bluetooth calling when paired with an Android smartphone. The watch can be used with an iPhone too. The watch can also be used to trigger Siri and Google Voice Assistant.

How long does the Fire Boltt Talk Ultra last?

On a single charge, the Fire Boltt Talk Ultra is said to last for seven days. However, there is no support for fast charging on the Fire Boltt Talk Ultra and it uses a proprietary charging technology.

How much does the Fire Boltt Talk Ultra cost and where to buy one?

The Fire Boltt Talk Ultra will be available exclusively on Flipkart and Fire Boltt India’s official website for Rs 1,999. The watch comes with a companion app, which can be installed on both Android and iOS devices.