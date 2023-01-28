scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Fire-Boltt targets offline stores with Saturn, Talk 3, Ninja-Fit smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Ninja Fit redThe Fire-Boltt Ninja Fit in red (Image: Fire-Boltt)
Fire-Boltt on Friday introduced three new smartwatches exclusively for the offline market – Saturn, Talk 3, and Ninja-Fit, priced at Rs 3999, Rs 2199, and Rs 1299, respectively. These watches follow the recently announced Fire-Boltt Talk Ultra. All three watches cover the basics, featuring smart notifications, weather updates, camera control and music control. They also come with an upgraded Health Suite comprising a SpO2 monitor, heart rate tracker, and sleep monitor.

The Fire-Boltt Saturn is the most premium of the three and sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368*448 resolution housed in a square dial. It also supports calling features, made possible with the built-in mic and speaker. The wearable registers more than 110 sports modes, has built-in games and calculator, and is IP67 water-resistant. Colour options are Black, Blue, Pink, Grey, Silver, and Gold Black.

Next in line is the Fire-Boltt Talk 3, which gives the AMOLED display a miss for a cheaper Rs 2,199 price tag. It instead comes with a 1.28-inch panel with a 240*240 resolution. This watch also features an IP67 water-resistant rating and has a “metal texture” with a round dial. As its name implies, the Talk 3 comes with Bluetooth calling support.

Finally, the Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit skips out on calling features to go for a larger 1.69-inch display instead. It also is IP68 water-resistant, meaning it’s slightly better protected against the elements than the other two offerings. Multiple watch face selections work in the way of customisation.

While the Fire-Boltt Saturn and Fire-Boltt Talk 3 are already available across offline stores, the Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit will go on sale from January 29. The company says that these watches can be purchased in “750+ cities through modern trade outlets, all national and regional large format retail stores including Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales, and all large regional retailers including Poorvika, Sangeetha, etc.”

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 18:19 IST
