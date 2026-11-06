Festive shopping online? Watch out for these cyber scams

The search for that perfect Diwali gift for your loved ones often begins with a scroll through social media platforms such as Instagram or Facebook. A colourful advertisement catches your eye, a seller promises an attractive festive discount or a buy-one-get-one-free offer, and photographs of happy customers make the deal appear genuine. The price seems too good to pass up, and with a few clicks, you could have your festive shopping sorted.

But what appears to be a bargain or an offer could turn out to be a carefully laid cyber trap. You might pay for an outfit or an electronic gadget that never arrives, only to find that the seller has disappeared and the shopping page has been taken down. In another instance, a cashback offer promising to return a part of your purchase amount could lead you to a fraudulent payment link. Instead of receiving money, entering your UPI PIN or sharing banking details could result in money being debited from your account.

The risks do not end with fake sellers and misleading offers. Fraudsters may also circulate links to counterfeit shopping applications, claiming that they offer exclusive Diwali deals or additional discounts. Downloading such applications from unverified sources could expose users to malware, potentially allowing fraudsters to access sensitive information, monitor activity, or compromise devices.

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The scams can also arrive through seemingly familiar channels such as WhatsApp. A message falsely claiming that the Centre is offering a Diwali bonus of Rs 8,000 in the name of the Prime Minister is one such example. The claim has been flagged as fake, with the accompanying link leading users to a fraudulent website designed to collect personal information. Such messages exploit the appeal of government benefits to persuade people to click on unverified links.

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As social media increasingly becomes a marketplace and festive shopping gathers pace, fraudsters are finding newer ways to exploit consumers’ enthusiasm. Vijaypal Singh, co-founder and CEO of Karta AI, says festive periods bring a surge in shopping and digital payments, which fraudsters actively plan to exploit.

“Festive periods bring a surge in shopping and digital payments, and fraudsters plan around it. Fake shopping websites, too-good-to-be-true offers, phishing links, fake delivery messages and impersonation calls all peak at this time. So do fake customer care numbers that appear in search results,” he says.

Singh advises consumers to shop only through trusted websites and applications, avoid links received in unsolicited messages and never share one-time passwords (OTPs), PINs, passwords or card details with anyone. “They should enable transaction alerts and report anything suspicious to their bank immediately through official channels,” he adds.

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AI making scams harder to spot

The increasing sophistication of online fraud is another concern. Fraudsters are using artificial intelligence and personal information obtained through data leaks to make fraudulent messages, websites and payment requests appear more convincing.

Harish Kumar, CEO of Quick Heal Technologies, says festive shopping creates an environment in which cybercriminals can exploit consumer behaviour. With shoppers actively looking for discounts, tracking deliveries and making digital payments, fake offers, courier notifications and cashback links become effective tools for fraud.

“The growing use of AI and access to leaked personal data have made these scams even more convincing, allowing fraudulent messages to appear authentic and closely mirror a person’s recent online activity. Consumers must therefore look beyond how genuine a message appears and verify its source before taking any action,” he says.

Kumar advises shoppers to be particularly cautious about messages that create urgency or pressure them into making quick decisions. Offers and payment requests should always be verified through official brand websites or applications. He also warns consumers against downloading files or applications shared through unsolicited messages.

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“Never disclose your UPI PIN to receive money,” he says, adding that individual awareness remains as important as cybersecurity solutions in preventing fraud.

Why the festive season is an opportunity for fraudsters

The increase in digital transactions, limited-period offers, and interactions with unfamiliar sellers make the festive period particularly attractive to fraudsters.

Rohit Mittal, director, Financial Crime Compliance at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, says consumers are more vulnerable during this period because they are making more frequent and higher-value digital payments, sending money to family members across state and national borders, and interacting with unfamiliar sellers and platforms.

“Fraudsters understand that this perfect storm means people are paying less attention than usual, which provides an opportunity to catch people unaware. Added to this, today’s scams are not easy to recognise,” he says.

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The use of generative AI has further complicated the problem. Fraudulent websites, emails, text messages and payment requests can now be designed to closely resemble communications from legitimate businesses, making them difficult to distinguish from genuine ones.

Mittal advises consumers to watch out for unusually attractive offers, pressure to act urgently, unfamiliar or altered website URLs, changes in payment instructions, requests to transfer money to unfamiliar accounts and messages seeking sensitive personal or banking information.

Businesses, too, need to stay alert

The threat is not limited to individual shoppers. Businesses and online retailers also face the risk of impersonation, phishing attempts and compromised customer-facing systems during the festive rush.

“When inboxes are already crowded with genuine offers, order confirmations and delivery updates, distinguishing a legitimate message from a convincing phishing attempt or fraudulent website becomes even harder,” says Parag Khurana, Country Manager, India, Barracuda Networks.

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“Protecting consumers therefore cannot fall to shoppers alone. Brands need to strengthen security around email, identities, websites and customer-facing systems, while being prepared to identify and respond quickly when criminals attempt to impersonate them,” Khurana says.

For businesses, an employee using a work laptop to shop online could also become a potential entry point for cybercriminals. With employees taking leave and security teams operating with reduced capacity during holidays, organisations need to ensure that their systems and networks remain protected.

Fraud calls add to festive shopping risks

Fraudulent calls impersonating delivery executives, bank representatives and customer care agents are another concern during the festive season. Ahead of the shopping rush, Truecaller announced the launch of Truecaller Lite in India, a 10 MB application offering caller identification and spam and fraud call blocking for Android phones with limited storage.

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“Scammers don’t check what phone you have before they call, and protection should not depend on it either,” says Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller. The company said it identified more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls in 2025. While caller identification and spam-blocking tools can help flag suspicious calls, consumers should independently verify callers and never share OTPs, UPI PINs or banking credentials over the phone.

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The dos and don’ts of safe festive shopping

While cybersecurity tools can help identify suspicious links, applications, and calls, a few basic precautions can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to online fraud.

Do:

📌Shop through verified websites and official shopping applications. Check the website address carefully before making a payment.

📌Verify the seller’s credentials, customer reviews, return policy, and contact details before placing an order through social media.

📌Check whether an offer is listed on the brand’s official website or application.

📌Use secure payment methods and enable transaction alerts for bank and UPI payments.

📌Download shopping applications only from official app stores and check the developer’s identity and permissions.

📌Verify delivery-related messages through the courier company’s official website or customer care number.

📌Report suspicious transactions to your bank immediately and contact the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or report the incident at cybercrime.gov.in.

Don’t:

📌Don’t click on shopping, cashback, or festive bonus links received through unsolicited WhatsApp messages, SMS or emails.

📌Don’t share your OTP, UPI PIN, CVV, passwords or banking details with anyone, including people claiming to be customer care representatives.

📌Don’t enter your UPI PIN to receive a cashback or refund. A UPI PIN is used to authorise payments, not to receive money.

📌Don’t download APK files or install applications through links shared by unknown sellers.

📌Don’t transfer money to personal accounts just because a seller promises an additional discount.

📌Don’t trust a website or social media page solely because it has attractive product photographs, positive comments, or a large number of followers.

📌Don’t ignore suspicious permissions requested by shopping applications, particularly access to SMS, contacts, accessibility services or other sensitive features.

Safer festive shopping is a shared responsibility. Consumers need to pause and verify before clicking, paying, or downloading, while businesses must strengthen their security systems to prevent impersonation and respond quickly to emerging threats. A little caution before making a purchase can go a long way in ensuring that a festive bargain does not turn into a financial or digital security nightmare.

The safe side

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As the world evolves, so does the digital landscape, bringing new opportunities — and new risks. Scammers are becoming more sophisticated, exploiting vulnerabilities to their advantage. In our special feature series, we delve into the latest cybercrime trends and provide practical tips to help you stay informed, secure, and vigilant online.