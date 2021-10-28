scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 28, 2021
MUST READ

Facebook’s Zuckerberg kicks off its virtual reality event with metaverse vision

The metaverse refers broadly to a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

By: Reuters |
October 28, 2021 11:38:19 pm
Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg (AP)

Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg said privacy and safety need to be built in to the metaverse, as he opened the company’s annual virtual and augmented reality conference on Thursday.

Facebook continues to battle criticism over its market power, its content moderation practices and harms linked to its social media platforms.

In the latest controversy, whistleblower and former Facebook employee Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said showed the company chose profit over user safety. Zuckerberg earlier this week said the documents were being used to paint a “false picture.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The metaverse refers broadly to a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

Quixplained |Why Facebook wants to rebrand itself for the ‘Metaverse’ and how it will work

Zuckerberg has increasingly been promoting the idea of Facebook, which has invested heavily in augmented and virtual reality, as a “metaverse” company rather than a social media one.

The CEO, speaking during the live-streamed Facebook Connect event, gave examples of privacy and safety controls such as the
ability to block someone from appearing in your space in the metaverse.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 28: Latest News

Advertisement