Toggle Menu Sections
Facebook says more Instagram passwords exposed than thoughthttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/facebook-says-more-instagram-passwords-exposed-than-thought-5683430/

Facebook says more Instagram passwords exposed than thought

Facebook said in a blog post Thursday that it now estimates that "millions" of Instagram users were affected by the lapse, instead of the "tens of thousands" it had originally reported.

facebook, instagram, facebook passwords leaked, instagram passwords leaked, facebook password security, instagram password security
The social media giant said in late March that it had inadvertently stored passwords in plain text, making it possible for its thousands of employees to search them.

Millions more Instagram users were affected by a password security lapse than parent company Facebook acknowledged nearly four weeks ago.

The social media giant said in late March that it had inadvertently stored passwords in plain text, making it possible for its thousands of employees to search them. It said the passwords were stored on internal company servers, where no outsiders could access them.

Facebook said in a blog post Thursday that it now estimates that “millions” of Instagram users were affected by the lapse, instead of the “tens of thousands” it had originally reported.

It had also said in March that the issue affected “hundreds of millions” of Facebook Lite users and millions of Facebook users. Facebook Lite is designed for people with older phones or slow internet connections.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amazon and Google end boycott of each others' video services
2 Facebook working on new AI-based voice assistant to rival Alexa, Google Assistant: Report
3 'Insect-inspired drone can fly in windy conditions'