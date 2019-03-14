Facebook down: Users having trouble accessing FB, Instagram

The social networking website Facebook crashed Wednesday as users around the globe presently find it inaccessible or are unable to log in to their respective accounts. Also, Instagram users came up with similar complains as Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant acknowledged that ‘some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps’.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the official Twitter handle of Facebook stated in a tweet.

“Facebook will be back soon,” reads the message notifying the netizens about the speculated glitch. The Facebook crash comes a day after Google’s e-mail website Gmail and Google Drive faced global service outage as users complained of issues of service disruption.

In Gmail, users faced difficulties sending emails. The issue also impacted private Gmail and Gmail for enterprise users, who use their company account. Previously, Gmail was down back in January with users in India and Europe reporting issues and getting a 404 error.

At that time, Google had issued a statement saying it was aware of the issue with Gmail and was investigating the problem. “The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behaviour,” the statement had read at the time.