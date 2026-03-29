Everything from iPhones and PlayStations to your Netflix subscription is about to get a lot more expensive

If you are an average working individual whether you live in India, the US, or the UK, it’s no secret that you are already burdened by the high cost of living and possibly credit card debt. Things are unlikely to improve anytime soon; in fact, they may worsen in the near future. Inflation hasn’t cooled for months, and on top of that, the ongoing Iran situation, rising memory prices, and a weakening Indian rupee (if you reside in India) have made matters worse, pushing prices even higher.

While petrol and gas prices were already on the rise, smartphones, electronics, video games, and even Netflix subscriptions are now becoming more expensive. The economic pressure on the average earner could intensify and begin to pinch harder, as salaries have remained stagnant for years while monthly expenses continue to rise.

The big squeeze is on, and it’s here to stay.

Phones from Apple, Samsung and others can cost hundreds of dollars more than they did just a couple of years ago. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Phones from Apple, Samsung and others can cost hundreds of dollars more than they did just a couple of years ago. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

iPhones

Thinking of buying an iPhone? Maybe not the latest iPhone series but older models. Be prepared to pay more than usual.

Although the latest iPhone 17 continues to sell at the same price, Apple is likely to make older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 series, more expensive in markets like India. According to a recent report, Apple might stop providing its Demand Generation (DG) support for older iPhone models, which could increase their prices by Rs 5,000.

Even though the retail price remains unchanged, Apple has stopped giving incentives to retailers, which means the steep discounts that were previously offered to consumers on iPhone purchases may no longer be available.

The shift could be due to higher global memory prices, which are affecting everyone in the ecosystem, including a cash-rich company like Apple. In fact, Apple has already started increasing prices on recently released products, including the latest iPhone 17e, which is priced Rs 5,000 higher than the iPhone 16e released a year ago.

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It’s not just phones. Any device that uses memory, from phones to tablets and smartwatches to game consoles are getting get pricier.I(mage: Anuj Bhatia/The It’s not just phones. Any device that uses memory, from phones to tablets and smartwatches to game consoles are getting get pricier.I(mage: Anuj Bhatia/The Indian Express

Samsung Galaxy, Nothing phones are getting expensive too

The cost of Android smartphones has risen drastically over the past few months. Prices are unlikely to stabilise until the memory price issue is resolved, and insiders suggest that production may not fully recover until 2027. Samsung has raised the prices of the Galaxy S26 series this year, while Nothing has also joined in by increasing the price of its newly launched Phone 4a series. Meanwhile, Google has added minimal upgrades to the Pixel 10a while keeping its price unchanged. Other leading brands have followed suit and increased smartphone prices, with low-end and mid-range phones hit the hardest. Smartphone prices are difficult to forecast due to volatile factors, but some experts believe they could rise even further in the second half of the year when newer flagships hit the market.

Memory prices are rising for consumer products because manufacturers are instead ramping up production for AI data centers as artificial intelligence companies boom. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Memory prices are rising for consumer products because manufacturers are instead ramping up production for AI data centers as artificial intelligence companies boom. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

PlayStation 5 to cost more

Sony has raised the prices of its PlayStation 5 consoles for the second time this year due to “pressures in the global economic landscape.” In the US, the PS5 Disc Edition will increase from $549.99 to $649.99, a $100 rise from the last price hike. The Digital Edition will also go up by $100, reaching $599.99. The PS5 Pro, Sony’s most powerful version of the console, will see a $150 increase to $899.99. Sony has also raised PS5 prices in the UK. Prices in India have not changed yet, but, like other markets, an increase is expected. These price rises will take effect on April 2.

Experts cite the rise in memory prices as the reason for higher PS5 prices, which has put pressure on Sony’s hardware margins. However, there could be further pressure on component prices due to the war in the Middle East.

Nintendo games are about to become even more expensive. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express) Nintendo games are about to become even more expensive. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Nintendo increases physical games prices

Although Nintendo has not increased the price of the Switch 2 yet, the Japanese gaming giant has said that physical copies of games will cost more than the digital download versions, starting with the release of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. Nintendo stated that these changes will only apply to Nintendo-made games, and that retailers are still free to set their own prices.

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Traditionally, Nintendo, like Apple, often chooses to absorb small cost increases. However, the current situation has caused an imbalance between supply and demand, which means everyone has to pay more. Nintendo continues to face production pressures from rising component costs and US tariffs. At some point, the company may have to increase the retail price of the Switch 2, but it has not done so yet.

The MacBook Air M5 cost more than the last year’s mode (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia) The MacBook Air M5 cost more than the last year’s mode (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)

MacBook Air M5 cost more than its predecessor

Do you want a MacBook? If so, we have some bad news: Apple has increased the price of the new M5 MacBook Air as memory costs surge across the industry. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M5 starts at Rs 1,19,900, while the 15-inch model starts at Rs 1,44,900. For comparison, the M4 MacBook Air, launched in March 2025, started at Rs 99,900, although that entry-level configuration included only 256GB of storage. The MacBook Air is Apple’s best-selling Mac and is key to generating volume. The higher asking price of the MacBook Air aligns with how other laptop makers have also raised the prices of their notebooks. With prices trending upwards, customers will likely have to decide whether to pay more or opt for a less powerful device, such as the new MacBook Neo. It’s not just the MacBook Air. Apple has also raised the price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the base M5 chip, while the higher-end Pro and Max versions have increased by thousands of rupees.

Netflix is charging more for its plans, starting with the US. (image credit: Reuters) Netflix is charging more for its plans, starting with the US. (image credit: Reuters)

Pay more for streaming services

Prices for some major streaming services will increase in 2026. For example, Netflix has raised subscription prices across all plans, starting in the U.S. The ad-supported plan now costs $8.99 per month, up from $7.99. The standard plan is $19.99 per month, up from $17.99. Both the premium plan and extra member pricing have also increased. The hike comes as Netflix invests heavily in content, including live events and video podcasts. The last price increase was in January 2025. Netflix has more than 325 million subscribers globally.