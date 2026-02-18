Is this the end of doom scrolling? EU may soon force TikTok to change the way it works

The Digital Services Act could reshape how TikTok operates in Europe and beyond. (Image Source: Gemini/AI)

After making USB-C the default port on all smartphones and electronic appliances, the European Union is now reportedly going after doom-scrolling. The European Commission has reportedly asked TikTok to change some of its key features, including the ability to endlessly scroll (also called doom scrolling) on the platform.

According to a report by Politico, the European Commission is, for the first time, trying to put an end to social media addiction. As it turns out, the EU has also asked TikTok to enforce strict screen time breaks and change its recommendation algorithm. The move comes after the commission recently declared that the social media platform’s design was addictive to users, especially children.