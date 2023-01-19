Samsung Galaxy S23 series specifications leaked ahead of launch: Everything to know

Samsung’s been pushing its foldable offerings a lot of late. Whether that form factor is the future of smartphones is debatable, but one thing is for certain – many people continue to prefer the classic glass slab design. To that end, Samsung’s Galaxy S series continues to be one of the best Androids one can lay their hands on. The Galaxy Unpacked event set to take place on February 1, and ahead of the launch most of the details about the Galaxy S23 series have been leaked, courtesy of tipster Dohyun Kim. Here are the details we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could come in more than one variant. The reason, Samsung president and head of mobile business Dr TM Roh wrote an editorial yesterday talking about the upcoming Galaxy S series, and stressed that the company plans to show what the Ultra “can do in even more device categories.” This has sparked speculation that the S23 Ultra will be available in more than one variant or SKU this time.

Just like the S22 Ultra, the S23 Ultra will support the S Pen, which was previously part of the Note series. Roh’s post also said the company had successfully “merged the most beloved Galaxy Note experiences into Ultra…”

According to the leak, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is sized 6.8 inches with a dynamic refresh rate of 1-120Hz, HDR10+ support, and 500ppi density.The battery is sized 5,000mAh with support for 45W fast charging.

The quad camera setup in the rear will be led by a 200MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide and two 10MP telephoto camera.s Upfront, there will be a 12MP sensor.

Take a look at the leaked official specs of Galaxy S23 Series (Thread) pic.twitter.com/ibFvpoXWpU — Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) January 18, 2023

For security, there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor and for protection from the elements, there is an IP68 rating. Storage options will be 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

The Galaxy S23+ is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, assisted by the Adreno 740 GPU. The display is sized 6.6-inches and has a resolution of 2340 x 1080, with a 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,750 nits brightness, and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. For photography, there’s a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP 120° ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 3x optical zoom 10MP telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture.

The battery is sized 4,700mAh with support for 45W fast charging. Wireless charging is also present. The phone is protected against the elements with an IP68 rating. Connectivity options are 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.1, and NFC. The phone measures 157.8×76.2×7.6mm and weighs 195g.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Galaxy S23 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The display is sized 6.1-inches with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080. There’s 48-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,750 nits brightness. Upfront, there’s the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection. For photography, there’s a 50MP primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP 120° ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 3x optical zoom 10MP telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture.

The battery is sized 3,900mAhmAh with support for 25W charging. The phone is protected against the elements with an IP68 rating. Connectivity options are 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.1, and NFC. The phone measures 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm and weighs 167g.