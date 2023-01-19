EMotorad Desert Eagle, Night Hawk premium e-bikes launched: Price starts at Rs 4,75,000

EMotorad, a Pune-based e-bike company has officially unveiled two new e-bikes – Desert Eagle and Night Hawk in India. These premium e-bikes offer over 100 km of range per charge and are equipped with features like 150/120mm travel fork, 35mm stanchions, and an X5 derailleur for better gear shifting speed.

The EMotorad Desert Eagle comes with a Bafang 250W mid-drive motor with a RockShox Bluto 120mm travel front fork suspension from SRAM. It comes with a 36V 17.5Ah Li-ion frame integrated battery and it also has a throttle-integrated Bafang LCD screen. The e-bike is also equipped with Tektro disk brakes and it also has an EXAForm dropper seat post.

The EMotorad Night Hawk comes with a 250W Bafang mid-drive motor and an SRAM Rockshox 150mm front fork suspension. The frame of the e-bike is made using aluminium and the bike has a 36V 17.5Ah Li-ion battery that is integrated into the frame. The e-bike is equipped with Tektro disc brakes and it comes with fat tires.

The EMotorad Desert Eagle costs Rs 4,75,000 and the Night Hawk is priced at Rs 5,00,000, which makes it the most expensive e-bike from EMotorad. Besides these premium models, the company also unveiled an affordable X-Factor series of e-bikes with detachable battery technology, an LCD screen, and an option to add derailleurs.

Also Read | Smartron tbike OneX electric bike launched: All you need to know

The EMotorad X-Factor has X1, X2, and X3 models, all three variants featuring a mechanical disk brake setup and an auto cut-off feature for added security. These also offer features like peddle assist and the frame is made using durable steel. The price of the X-Factor e-bikes starts at Rs 24,999, and these e-bikes will be available in India via online stores and offline dealerships across the country.

The EMotorad X1 costs Rs 24,99, the X2 costs Rs 27,999, and the more capable EMotorad X3 is priced at Rs 32,999. All three variants will be available across the country via online and offline stores.

Also Read | BEST to offer e-bike services at 180 bus stops from October

Besides new eBikes, the company also launched a smart technology that can be integrated into cycles and e-bikes and can be controlled using a smartphone with the help of EMotorad’s app. It comes with a built-in smart assistant called Amigo. The smart display can show real-time information like heart rate, mileage, speed, and more.