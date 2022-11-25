scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Elon Musk: Twitter to provide ‘amnesty’ to some suspended accounts starting next week

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Twitter will provide a "general amnesty" to suspended accounts starting next week after running a poll on the issue

Twitter, Twitter Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Elon Musk Twitter policies, Twitter hate speechElon Musk said on Thursday that Twitter will provide a "general amnesty" to suspended accounts starting next week. (Image source: AP)

Elon Musk said on Thursday that Twitter will provide a “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week after running a poll on whether to do so for users who had not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam. In a poll Musk posted on Twitter on Wednesday, 72.4 per cent of the more than 3.16 million users who took part voted in favour of bringing back those who had been suspended by the social media platform.

“The people have spoken,” Musk, who acquired Twitter last month, tweeted on Thursday. “Amnesty begins next week.”
Last week, Musk, the world’s richest person, reinstated some previously suspended accounts, including former US President Donald Trump, satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.

He tweeted in October that Twitter would form a content moderation council “with widely diverse viewpoints.” Musk said no major content decisions or account reinstatements would happen before the council convened.

Change and chaos have marked the billionaire’s first few weeks as Twitter’s owner. He has fired top managers, including former Chief Executive Parag Agarwal, and it was announced that senior officials in charge of security and privacy had quit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan
New Pakistan army chief takes over at a time when the country is politica...Premium
New Pakistan army chief takes over at a time when the country is politica...

Those resignations drew scrutiny from the US Federal Trade Commission, whose mandate includes protecting consumers and which said it was watching Twitter with “deep concern.”

Earlier Thursday, Musk tweeted that Twitter users might notice small, sometimes major improvements in the platform’s speed, which would be significant in countries far away from the United States.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 08:47:18 am
Next Story

In AAP video, Kejriwal reaches out to Cong voters in Gujarati

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close