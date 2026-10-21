eBay to cut about 1,100 jobs as it streamlines operations and shifts focus to growth areas

eBay will lay off about 9 per cent of its workforce as the online marketplace looks to simplify operations and shift resources to its fastest-growing areas, CEO Jamie Iannone told staff in a memo that was reviewed by Reuters.

A spokesperson for eBay confirmed the layoffs to Reuters on Wednesday.

The ⁠move ​will eliminate around 1,100 jobs, based on the 12,300 employees eBay had at the end of last year. The company also let go of about 6 per cent of its workforce, or 800 ​employees, ​in February as part of efforts to ⁠streamline operations.

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eBay has set itself apart from rivals by pushing into authenticated luxury goods, collectibles and ‌refurbished products, which draw enthusiasts willing to pay more for valuable items. That has helped its shares rise nearly 40 per cent this year, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500’s around 12 per cent gain.