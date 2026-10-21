eBay to cut about 1,100 jobs as it streamlines operations and shifts focus to growth areas

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eBay will cut about 1,100 jobs as it streamlines operations and focuses on high-growth areas, including luxury goods, collectibles and refurbished products.

By: Reuters
2 min readOct 21, 2026 07:47 PM IST
eBay plans to cut about 9% of its workforce as it shifts resources to its fastest-growing business areas. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)eBay plans to cut about 9% of its workforce as it shifts resources to its fastest-growing business areas. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
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eBay will lay off about 9 per cent of its workforce as the online marketplace looks to simplify operations and shift resources to its fastest-growing areas, CEO Jamie Iannone told staff in a memo that was reviewed by Reuters.

A spokesperson for eBay confirmed the layoffs to Reuters on Wednesday.

The ⁠move ​will eliminate around 1,100 jobs, based on the 12,300 employees eBay had at the end of last year. The company also let go of about 6 per cent of its workforce, or 800 ​employees, ​in February as part of efforts to ⁠streamline operations.

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eBay has set itself apart from rivals by pushing into authenticated luxury goods, collectibles and ‌refurbished products, which draw enthusiasts willing to pay more for valuable items. That has helped its shares rise nearly 40 per cent this year, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500’s around 12 per cent gain.

“Our strategy is working,” Iannone said in the memo, adding that “continuing to capture the significant opportunity ahead requires ⁠us to make ⁠thoughtful choices about where we focus and invest.”

Also Read | Qualcomm to cut jobs worldwide in performance-focused layoffs

He said affected staff would be informed in ⁠the coming ‌days.

Shares of eBay were down 1.8 per cent ​in premarket trading.

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The company has this ‌year also benefited from its $1.4 billion deal for fashion resale platform Depop, which expanded its reach among younger ‌consumers
and strengthened ​its position in ​the ​growing re-commerce market.

That helped eBay forecast third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates when it last ​posted results, in August. The company is slated ⁠to report latest earnings next week.

Those efforts have also caught the eye of GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen, who made an ‌unsolicited $56 ⁠billion bid for the much larger eBay in May. EBay had rejected the offer, saying that it ​was “neither credible nor attractive.”

 

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