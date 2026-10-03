Dutch eyewear chain pauses Meta glasses sales amid privacy concerns

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on September 17, 2025. (File Image: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

One of the largest Dutch eyewear retail chains said on Friday it had suspended sales of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses in the Netherlands and Belgium amid growing privacy concerns, in one of the first such moves by a retailer.

“This decision follows the ongoing public and political debate surrounding smart glasses and the questions being raised about the conditions under which this technology ⁠can ​be used,” a spokesperson for the Hans Anders chain said.

A growing Dutch outcry over the glasses mirrors a broader backlash against smart glasses equipped with cameras.

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In Britain, pub chain Wetherspoon has restricted use ​of Meta’s ​glasses over concerns about covert recording, while ⁠Meta and Luxottica face a US suit alleging videos captured by the glasses were viewed by human annotators ‌without the knowledge of people filmed.