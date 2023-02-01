scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Domestic companies looking to build semiconductor fabrications
Domestic companies, such as Tata, have indicated an interest in establishing semiconductor fabrication plants in the country, as per the Economic Survey for 2022-23, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Survey added that India is on the “right trajectory” to reach $300 billion worth of electronics manufacturing and $120 billion in exports by FY26 due to an improvement in manufacturing and export over the last five years.

Also Read |Despite layoffs, number of direct jobs created by Indian startups rose 36% in 2022

According to the Survey, electronic goods were among the top five commodity groups that exhibited positive export growth in November 2022. The exports in this segment grew by 55.1 per cent year-on-year.

In the mobile phone segment, India has become the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer globally, with the production of handsets going up from 6 crore units in FY’15 to 31 crore units in FY’22, it said.

These numbers are expected to improve as more domestic and global players set up and expand their bases in India, the Survey added.

