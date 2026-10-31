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Developing economies need not reinvent the tech wheel: Co-Develop’s CEO Madhukar

Madhukar has more than 30 years of experience in impact investing, policy, and scaling nonprofits. Earlier, as Managing Director, he led Omidyar Network’s global work on digital identity and DPI.

digital public infrastructure and AI readinessCV Madhukar's previous experience includes setting up PRS Legislative Research in India, and stints at Akshara Foundation, Azim Premji Foundation, Pratham and ICICI Bank. (Photo: C V Madhukar)
Written by: Venkatesh Kannaiah
13 min readOct 31, 2026 07:30 AM IST First published on: Oct 31, 2026 at 07:30 AM IST

CV Madhukar is the CEO of Co-Develop, a global nonprofit fund accelerating the adoption of safe and inclusive digital public infrastructure (DPI) in developing economies.

It works with governments to identify appropriate technical solutions, support organisations developing digital public goods, and connect countries to larger sources of financing for people to benefit from better services and participate actively in the economy and society.

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Madhukar has more than 30 years of experience in impact investing, policy, and scaling nonprofits. Earlier, as Managing Director, he led Omidyar Network’s global work on digital identity and DPI. His previous experience includes setting up PRS Legislative Research in India, and stints at Akshara Foundation, Azim Premji Foundation, Pratham and ICICI Bank.

He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, an MBA from the University of Houston, and a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Bangalore University.

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