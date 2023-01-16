DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine

For many of us, coffee is more than a drink… it is a passion and often our only poison. And this is why when the opportunity to review a coffee machine presents itself, it becomes hard for me to say no. This time, the coffee machine on offer was a premium one, making me wonder if I should test something you are more likely to see at an airport lounge than an apartment. But that is when it hit me that those who really love their coffee will go to any lengths to ensure they have the perfect brew.

The DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience which is marketed in India by Orient Electric is almost like the Ferrari of coffee machines, it looks like one too. The Italian brand has coffee machines of different shapes and sizes, but this is the real flagship as the name would suggest and the price would confirm. But this is also a coffee machine that tries to bring home the experience of a barista with none of the hassles associated with making great coffee. The fully automatic machine fstrives to fulfil all your coffee needs by brewing everything from an Espresso to cold with the macchiatos and cappuccinos in between with the ability to boil your mild and offer some team, just in case.

This DeLonghi is big, so give this a miss if the size of your kitchen or dining room does not correlate with your love for fine coffee. It will take up a corner of the kitchen and this should be at the top of your mind when considering the machine. But the chrome finish won’t look so out of place in your living room also.

DeLonghi uses a technique that grinds and does the beans just like a barista would (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) DeLonghi uses a technique that grinds and does the beans just like a barista would (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

How to set up the DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience?

Set up is easy, so with the price you are paying you will get someone to come and do it for you the first time. There is a 10.9-cm TFT touchscreen up front for you to adjust settings and select the brew you want. And there is the DeLonghi link app that lets you do the same from the phone. I found this very convenient and the UI easy to understand and use.

You will need to input water, milk and coffee beans in the DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience to ensure you get the coffee you need.

The beans go up top, where the grinder is housed under a large flap. There you have the option to select the kind of grind you want — the finer the grind, the more intense the coffee will be. You have the option to add powder too, which is a separate funnel under the flap. This is also where you will add the premixes, in case you are making a cappuccino or hot chocolate.

DeLonghi uses a technique that grinds and does the beans just like a barista would — you see the remains of this when you clean up the waste tray occasionally. Using the screen you can choose the intensity of your coffee also well as the size.

There is a 10.9-cm TFT touchscreen up front for you to adjust settings and select the brew you want (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / There is a 10.9-cm TFT touchscreen up front for you to adjust settings and select the brew you want (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express

How easy is it to use the DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience?

I started with regular coffee as I have never been a big fan of Espresso. The coffee quantity was too much for the carafe to hold as this is more for your Espresso and Dupio. So I repeated the process the next time with a proper cup. I loved how every time I switched on the machine, it would clean itself with water – it does so every time you switch it off too.

There is the option to add the creamer attachment to the spout on the left to froth your milk on top of the coffee in case you are making a cappuccino. The machine does it all, you just need to add the attachment and ensure the outlet of just above the cup. However, I have never been a big fan of this kind of coffee, as I always get the feeling it is not hot enough as the milk is often just warm and not piping hot as we Indians are used to. And this is where DeLonghi goes one step ahead and offers the ability to control how hot you want your drinks to be in the settings. The ability to personalise each drink also makes this machine stand apart from the rest.

While the cappuccino I made using the attainment was good, the one I made by using the spout to stem my milk to a heady froth on top of the coffee was even better and also the right temperature. I would prefer this mode than going fully automatic. There is another attachment that goes into the same spout to let you make cold coffee or hot chocolate, though I did not use this option much.

Cleaning up and maintaining the machine is easy as you get alerts and guidance via the screen on when it needs to be done and how. All the parts are easy to adjust and put back, which is something I was worried about given my experience with some coffee machines that I encountered earlier.

Again, the machine is very capable and does pretty much every coffee version you can think of. But the quality of the coffee will finally depend on the quality of the bean and that is uncompromisable, especially when you have spent so much on a machine like this DeLonghi.

The machine is very capable and does pretty much every coffee version you can think of (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express) The machine is very capable and does pretty much every coffee version you can think of (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan / Indian Express)

Do you really need to buy the DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience?

Even with all your love for coffee, getting the DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience for the home might be overkill. But there are exceptions. For instance, if there are multiple people who love different types of coffee at home. Or if you spend a lot on ordering coffee from outside. And if you have guests often. In such cases, a coffee machine like this be of immense value and will pay for itself in a few months.

But for regular coffee aficionados like me, a more compact machine that does the type of coffee I like really well would be a better choice. So for now, I will stick to the French Press.