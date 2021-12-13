Yuvraj Singh announces NFT collection on 40th birthday, to go live on December 25

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, has announced the launch of non fungible tokens (NFTs) on his 40th birthday. The World Cup-winning all-rounder said he is giving his fans “a big present” with the collection.

NFTs enable users to own rare digital artefacts through the blockchain network that backs cryptocurrencies. All forms of art, tweets, music, GIFs, and more such digital assets can be owned through NFTs.

“Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me. Thank you for cheering in my highs and giving strength in my lows. On my birthday, I’m proud to announce a special gift for you,” Singh wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

The NFT collection will be launched on December 25 on NFT platform Colexion.

Interestingly, sports NFTs are quite the buzz— today’s card collectors have shifted their attention to sports NFTs, that offer proof of unique ownership of a video, photo, or other digital capture of an important moment in sports history.

In October, cricketer Sunil Gavaskar released a collection of NFTs, that included a captured moment of him becoming the first player to score 10,000 runs among other memorable achievements.

Earlier, in August, Lionel Messi had launched his own collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), crypto art that was created with his image by digital designer BossLogic. “Art is like football. Eternal,” Messi said on his Twitter account announcing the launch.

Meanwhile, Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sunny Leone are also jumping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon.

Bachchan’s recently launched NFTs which included his autographed vintage posters, a recital of his father’s famous poem Madhushala, were sold for roughly Rs 7.18 crore ($966,000). And bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s NFT series of 5 digital sketches was sold for roughly Rs 2.8 lakh.

NFTs are breaking new records in the cryptocurrency world. People have spent over $9 billion in NFT sales so far—and total NFT sales are expected to reach $17.7 billion by the end of the year, according to a new research by Cointelegraph.