Women’s Day: GuardianLink drops NFT collection of space astronaut Kalpana Chawla

NFT Auction platform GuardianLink has launched an exclusive NFT collection dedicated to Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian-American astronaut who went to space, on the occasion of International Women’s day. The collection includes 250 NFTs in total (25 copies for each of the 10 images). These photographs that have been never shared in a public forum will consist of personalized quotes of Kalpana Chawla under each image.

For the uninitiated, Kalpana Chawla was born on March 17, 1962. She was an Indian-born American astronaut and an engineer who first flew on Space Shuttle Columbia in 1997 as a mission specialist and primary robotic arm operator. Her second flight was on STS-107, the final flight of Space Shuttle Columbia in 2003.

Chawla was one of the seven crew members who died in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster when the spacecraft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. She was posthumously awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor, and several streets, universities, and several institutions have been named in her honor. She is regarded as a global hero of space.

Remembering Chawla, her husband Jean-Pierre Harrison said that she fought with sheer resilience and raw passion to be the first Indian-American to go to space. “In recognition of Kalpana’s achievements, I have approved the release of NFTs consisting of rare and previously unseen photographs of moments from her life. Proceeds from this sale will be donated to an Indian charity with an outstanding record of supporting and educating children from some of India’s poorest areas”, said Harrison.

Ramkumar Subramaniam, Co-founder & CEO of GuardianLink added, “India’s NFT space is growing at a massive speed and we are witnessing an increased adoption among users. It is indeed a proud moment for us to have been launching Kalpana Chawla’s inspirational quotes and pictures in the form of NFTs on our platform. We are glad that through us and with the help of Jean-Pierre Harrison, we will be able to connect and touch the lives of her million fans. With its foundation in Creative Media, GuardianLink has always led the race in terms of designing high impact creative NFTs protected by our Anti.RIP technology and legitimacy protocol, protecting the rights of our creators”.