WazirX users eye other Indian cryptocurrency exchanges after ED probe

August 12, 2022 5:13:14 pm
Users of the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX are actively looking for new ways to deposit their cryptos to other exchanges. This comes days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it had frozen bank balances of Rs 64.67 crore belonging to WazirX.
“I don’t wish to take any further risks,” said Nishant Bhalerao, 28, a Mumbai based crypto investor who has deactivated his account on WazirX and is eyeing other crypto exchanges for trading.
According to the ED, Chinese loan lending companies that were shut down in India diverted their funds through crypto exchanges, and the maximum amount of funds was diverted to the WazirX exchange. Since then, the trading volume at WazirX has plunged. On August 6, the trading volume was $8.11 million, which plunged to $4.64 million on August 7 and tanked to $3.06 million on August 11, a drop of 90 per cent, as per crypto analytics platform Nomics.
A source close to WazirX told indianexpress.com that “withdrawals at WazirX were high as the news of ED probing WazirX surfaced, but it is slowly now tapering off.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Ritesh Kalvellu, 28, a Pune-based HR and a crypto investor created an account on CoinDCX after the Twitter spat between WazirX CEO Nishchal Shetty and Binance CEO Changepeng Zhao caused confusion about the true owner of the platform. “How can I trust WazirX anymore? If there is a dispute between the ownership itself, how is it possible for us to put our hard-earned savings on the platform,” asked Kalvellu.
Zhao made it clear that it does not own WazirX, as there was “no transfer of shares”. However, Shetty said that Zanmai Labs, the entity that owns WazirX has a license from Binance to operate INR-crypto pairs. Further, he said that Binance operates crypto to crypto pairs, and processes crypto withdrawal for the company.
Another crypto trader, Aneesh Matthews, 34, said he transferred all of his crypto assets to hot wallets (offline crypto wallets). “Every day a new platform is either being targeted by authorities or being shut by crypto companies. I won’t be trading my assets for a while, but will keep it safe.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndromePremium
Latest News
Flashback Friday: Rashmika Mandanna to Ananya Panday, celebs who wowed with their impeccable style this week
Rajasthan woman ties rakhi to ailing leopard before handing over to officials, pic wins hearts online
Free bus travel for women an “economic revolution,” says Stalin
IIT Madras launches free GATE preparation portal through NPTEL; check details
Rajouri attack: Senior Army officials pay tributes to four soldiers slain in J&K
Why PM Modi’s comment on ‘black magic’ is off-colour
Covid mRNA vaccines are safe in pregnancy, shows large study
India calls for de-escalation of tensions and efforts to maintain peace and stability in region
Liverpool will only sign the ‘right’ players despite injuries, says Klopp
Meta’s chatbot says Zuckerberg’s business practices are ‘not always ethical’
What’s in a name? Illinois hopes to make invasive carp fish more palatable
Viruman movie review: Karthi’s film is passable