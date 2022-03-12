Warner Bros. is launching DC Comics trading cards with redeemable NFTs

scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 12, 2022
By: Tech Desk | Pune |
Updated: March 12, 2022 4:47:43 pm
First cards to feature Warner Bros. Pictures' all-new film 'The Batman'. (Photo: Warner)

Warner Bros. has announced that they would be creating 6 million DC comics inspired physical trading cards packaged with redeemable non fungible tokens (NFTs). These cards will be card ‘hybrid’  trading cards. The “hybrid” card packs will be priced from $5 to $120. Users will have to download a mobile app called Hro to redeem their physical cards’ NFT components.

Each DC Hybrid Trading Card by will be equipped with a unique QR code that connects the physical card to its digital “twin” on the Hro app. Once connected, the Hro app gives buyers access to a 24/7 global marketplace to buy, sell, and trade their way to a complete collection.

Cartamundi Group, a card and board company will design the cards, which will feature 155 different superheroes. The NFTs are being minted on the Ethereum sidechain Immutable X. The card gaming company in a press release said that fans will be able to unlock the DC Multiverse and collect, trade, and buy the first ever DC-based hybrid NFT trading cards featuring their favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, including DC characters from the new Warner Bros. Pictures epic action film ‘The Batman,’ which premiered earlier this month.

DC Hybrid Trading Cards by Hro will be available in six different packs: 7-card Flowpack, 2-pack, Premium 2-pack, Premium 4-pack, Starter 8-pack, and 24-pack Cards Display Unit (CDU). Packs range from 7 cards to 168 cards.

“Trading cards have been a favorite of fans for decades. Combining that enthusiasm for collecting with a custom NFT is just brilliant, and this program brings the DC brand to fans in a way that’s never been done before”, said Pam Lifford, President, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences. “This platform will provide fans a whole new way to engage with their favorite characters from across the DC Multiverse and even expand their ability to interact with other collectors.”

Meanwhile, users can also build a collection of rare DC art and movie memorabilia, explore DC content, compete on leaderboards and in challenges, and unlock money-can’t-buy rewards and experiences.

