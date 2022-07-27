Uniswap announces integration with NFT marketplace Sudoswap

Popular crypto exchange Uniswap has announced the integration of a new NFT marketplace called Sudoswap, which will enable people to trade (buy or sell) in NFTs. This comes as the crypto market crashed amid a massive sell-off by investors and heightened inflation fears and a pausing of withdrawal by crypto lending service Celsius and Vauld.

Scott Lewis, the head of NFT products at Uniswap said on Twitter that the company will offer NFTs with complete Sudoswap compatibility.

For context, Uniswap is one of the biggest decentralised exchanges (DEX). The platform enables users to trade cryptocurrencies without authorisation. It consists of $6 billion worth of assets in its liquidity pools spanning Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Celo.

Meanwhile, Sudoswap is an NFT platform that allows users to purchase and sell NFTs in a decentralised way without authorisation, enabling them to construct their NFT liquidity pools. Notably, Sudoswap optimises for gas and charges just 0.5 per cent fees, which is five times less than OpenSea’s 2.5 per cent fee rate.

In other news, GameStop launched its NFT marketplace to allow gamers, creators, collectors and other community members to buy, sell and trade digital assets.The company’s marketplace is a non-custodial, Ethereum Layer 2-based marketplace that enables parties to truly own their digital assets, which are represented and secured on the blockchain. According to The Verge, there are more than 200 collections you can peruse and more than 53,000 NFTs listed on the marketplace. The company’s NFT platform will facilitate customers to buy, sell and trade NFTs of video game items, including clothes, weapons and characteristics of the various player avatars.

A crypto wallet is where users can store their digital assets, this includes crypto coins and NFTs. What makes GameStop’s wallet different from other wallets like MetaMask is that it is a non-custodial wallet, which means you own your private keys— the crypto equivalent of a password. This wallet is exclusively designed for gamers only.